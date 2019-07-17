Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Joe John Quinonez, 45, of 233 Spencer Road in Wharton for two counts of family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 246 days in county jail for the Aug. 6, 2018 crimes with credit for the full time already served.
• Patrick Sanchez, 31, of 719 Merchant in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 108 days in county jail for the Feb. 26 and March 9 crimes.
Sanchez received credit for the full jail time already served.
• Sharonda Colette Sanford, 34, of 411 CR 255 in Egypt for possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. She was placed on five years deferred probation for the July 26, 2017 crimes on the grounds she serve eight days in county jail. The judge also ordered Sanford to complete a drug offender education program, obtain counseling, perform 180 hours community service and pay a $2,000 fine.
Misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana and a single count of criminal mischief were set aside as part of the plea.
• John Paul Satsky, 29, listed as homeless in El Campo for theft of a firearm and burglary of a habitation. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 3, crime on the grounds he serve 58 days in county jail. The judge also fined Satsky $500, ordered him to perform 120 hours community service, pay $625 hours restitution and attend an anti-theft class.
The judge rejected a possession of marijuana charge and a theft charge, both misdemeanors, as part of the plea.
Revocations
• Adam Dave Abelar, 39, of 306 Newport in El Campo for assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor. His probation for the Aug. 3, 2017 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 88 days already served.
• Ryder Nat Garcia, 27, of 644 Falling Leaf in Wharton for burglary of a building. His probation for the May 28, 2010 crime was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 months in state jail with credit for 20 days already served.
