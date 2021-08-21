The crown jewel of El Campo is sliding into home plate. The new post office is made of granite, limestone, wrought iron fixtures, bronze, copper and marble materials not found in any of the structures in El Campo.
Daily reports give details of what was used and by who.
The site was cleared, leaving a blank slate to begin. Only one sub-contractor was hired from El Campo – A.J. Wendel – who excavated the space for a basement and was paid $775.
Few citizens know this structure has a basement, but this element was included in the majority of government buildings at that time.
Wharton (1936) and Rosenberg (1939) post offices have a basement, similar design, square footage and materials used for structure.
The United States is still dealing with The Great Depression.
A way President Franklin D. Roosevelt dealt with jobless, skilled workers was to create paychecks using their skills.
El Campo was given two government-funded jobs: 1) a new government building and 2) a WPA mural.
Reviewing the reports, I found a note: “no telephone service desired.”
Post Master Addison Lysander Lincecum left behind a journal with postings to employees on how they were to conduct their activities while working in the post office. Perhaps, the temptation of a telephone was one he eliminated.
On your next visit to the post office, look for these elements as few are in place due to remodeling stages.
• Front entrance steps are Texas gray granite from Texas Quarries Co. in Fredericksburg.
• Texas Bronze handrails (that’s an interesting story you’ll learn in a separate article).
• Cordova Cream Limestone trim and cornerstone from Cedar Park.
• Wrought iron hanging lamps either side front door from Southern Ornamental Iron Works in Arlington.
• Entrance door Cypress wood from Prassell Sash & Door Co. of San Antonio.
• Skylight above employee workroom from Pennsylvania Window Co.
• Bronze rental boxes from Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company at a cost of $3,332.
• Copper window screens from Ceco Metal Products, Corp. of Chicago, Ill.
Some of the original desks, chairs, foyer tables and more are still in use or being stored in the basement. They just don’t make’em like they used to.
With June 18 set as opening day, it was discovered in April that no one had been hired as custodian per U.S. Government standards.
In lieu of taking a Civil Service exam, 10th District Manager Customhouse, New Orleans, La., would permit applicants to submit written testimonials listing their extent and quality of experience and fitness relevant to duties. Applications had to be postmarked no later than April 28, 1938.
List as Announcement No. 10-50 Fireman Laborer [aka custodian]: Salary $1,260 per year. Under supervision, Fireman Laborer will be responsible for cleaning, heating and ventilating building; make minor repairs or any other work related to building as required. Be able to handle gas boiler by listing experience with said duty.
Applicant will submit a written list of their experience and supply sworn statements to their ability and experience as corroborative evidence. All statements will be verified by the commission; exaggeration or misstatement will be cause for disqualification.
Applicants must possess the following: 1) be a citizen of the United States or produce proof of citizenship if foreign born. 2) six months experience of firing steam boilers, but exclusive of small home heating plants or threshing engines 3) must be 20 years of age, but not have passed their 55th birthday 4) any person selected must be fingerprinted and pass a physical exam given by a federal medical officer and 5) submit a recent photo with signature on back.
“The department requesting certification of eligibles has the legal right to specify the sex desired. For the present vacancy, the Post Office Department wishes men.” (I was unable to find who was hired.)
Reported in the El Campo News No. 88 Friday July 1, 1938: Dedication ceremony of new post office took place Wednesday June 30; official first day open for business was June 18.
“Present were JJ Mansfield of Columbus who is credited with obtaining this fine building for El Campo, other area postmasters, state dignitaries and numerous local citizens.
“Following the ceremony, all retired to Ehman Café for fine dinner and more speeches. PM Doc Lincecum acted as chairman and toastmaster for both occasions.”
– The story above is Part 5 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series runs on the first and third Saturdays of the month in the El Campo Leader-News. For earlier articles in the series, pick up the editions at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, or look online at www.leader-news.com for past editions.
