The Wharton County Youth Fair will return April 22-30, with new events, attractions and a “Bringing Back the Fun” theme.
Kicking off fair season is the 46th annual Bar-B-Que Cook-off on April 9. Forty teams had entered as of March 21, 100 or more teams usually comepete when grills fire up. Contestants must enter the brisket division to compete in the chili, beans, pork ribs or chicken categories.
The first place brisket will represent Wharton County at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in 2023, with the entry fee paid by the WCYF. First place chili, beans, pork ribs and chicken, as well as second place brisket, receive an invitation to the 2023 WCYF Bar-B-Que Cook-off. A $500 certificate is on the line for the first-place Most Colorful cook site entry.
“We’re always looking for people to judge cooking,” WCYF President Ed Weinheimer said to assembled sponsors and directors Thursday night.
During the cook-off weekend, the fair is hosting Youth Bull Riding, an event being brought back after its inaguration in 2019.
Wharton County Junior College in partnership with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rodeo kicks off fair week, Friday April 22, with a slack performance at noon and a rodeo at 7 p.m.
The WCYF holds its pageants Saturday April 23; all contestants must live in Wharton County or attend a school in Wharton County.
• Kindergarten-second graders will participate in the Little Mr. and Miss Pageants.
• Third-fifth graders will participate in the Princess Pageant.
• Sixth-eighth graders will participate in the Jr. Miss Pageant.
• High school students will participate in the Queens Pageant.
Scholarships are on the line for winners: $500 dollars, a crown, belt buckle and other prizes for the queen. Other winners, including runners-up, will receive prizes including belt buckles.
The Creative Arts exhibition begins Sunday April 24. The event has 1,052 contestants, between three and 56 years old, are submitting 2,626 projects. With $75 awarded for each first place piece.
The Creative Arts Department also hosts its first country store, where contestants can sell the crafts entered in the fair competitions.
New this year on the Midway April 27-28 is the Wine Down tent from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.
After general admission, patrons over 21 can purchase wine by the bottle or the glass and enjoy the musical styling of Brisco City Limits on Wednesday and Jane’s Crush on Thursday, with either red, white or sparkling wine. Alcohol purchased at events can be consumed on the fairgrounds.
Friday, the WCYF is hosting its concert at 7:30 p.m. with Read Southall Band, Josh Ward and Bubba Westly, a mix of classic and contemporary country music.
April 30 rounds out the WCYF with 745 livestock entries registered, over 100 more than the previous two years, all competing for the 275 slots in the Sale of Excellence.
Tejano Night at the Beer Garden will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring live music performed by Los Emeralds, the Conjunto Cats, Impozzible and DJ-Jammin’ Ray, all Tejano artists.
Moore’s Greater Shows will be hosting the carnival at the WCYF this year, a new company bringing back favorites like the Zipper and the Starship 3000 rides.
Unlimited ride vouchers for the carnival can be purchased in advance for $30 at advertised locations or for $35 at the door. Season passes to the fair can be purchased for $40 or $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children between 6-12. For children under five, entry is free.
The fair is located at 6036 FM 961 Crescent.
