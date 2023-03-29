After another meeting centering around Louise ISD’s transportation facility, the school board chose to put the issue on hold for almost another year.
It was a bare quorum for the LISD board, trustees had been debating if and how their new bus barn would be built for the past three public meetings. Tuesday, trustees let the issue die without action, with trustees Amanda Cox, Ricky Wendel and Stephen Lutringer, as well as the Superintendent Garth Oliver absent.
The board was offered a $3.291 million bid from BLS Construction in El Campo and has money earmarked for the project, with about half of the total funding sitting in the district’s coffers.
“I believe the board is waiting to make sure we have all of the funds to complete the full project. We are expecting the rest of the funds from the solar farm in January of 2024,” Oliver said. “The solar farm is paying between 95-100 percent of the facility through revenue loss payments from the 313 agreement. Very little, if any funds, will be coming from local taxes.”
Board President Mark Bain could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.
Louise ISD entered into a 313 tax abatement with the Hecate Ramsey Solar Farm at instillation and, as such, the project is only taxed at $20 million of their total value. The district receives a revenue-loss payment from the solar farm during construction and, this February, the district received a $1.5 million payment.
The board also approved extending their contract with First State Bank of Louise for another two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.