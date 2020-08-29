Four students and one staff member at El Campo ISD have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began about a week ago. In response, the recommended health protocol is being followed to ensure the safety of those on campus, district leaders say.
“The district is providing a safe environment for in-person learning,” El Campo ISD Superintendent Bob Callaghan said Wednesday. “Our disinfectant specialist, HVAC Ionizer system and our classroom teacher disinfectant protocols are being implemented with fidelity.”
The first confirmed case was a staff member, which was reported to El Campo High School administrators on Aug. 21, just three days after the 2020-2021 school year began. Three students at Northside Elementary and one student at El Campo Middle School have since tested positive.
Parents of students enrolled at ECHS, ECMS and Northside have been notified, and those needing to quarantine have received a call from state health officials.
No students or employees at Louise ISD have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began on Aug. 19, LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
One LISD student and one staff member contracted COVID-19 before school started, but they have not been on campus since testing positive.
Callaghan estimates about 15 individuals at the district are currently quarantining, but noted some may be quarantining due to COVID-19 cases unrelated to the ECISD cases.
ECISD employs 230 classroom teachers this year, with about 2,195 attending school in-person. The remaining students, out of a 3,617 total enrolled, are attending classes remotely this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are unable to share specific information about a specific student or staff member,” Callaghan said. “We confidently report we are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and Texas Education Agency guidelines regarding quarantining.”
Texas school districts will be required to report COVID-19 case information to the state health agency in early September for online publication.
Until then, districts are still required to report the cases to local health agencies. The Department of State Health Services did not respond to the Leader-News’ request for information as of press time.
While on campus, all ECISD students and staff are required to wear a mask or face shield, except during specific times in class when students are sitting at least six feet apart.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s current mask mandate only applies to children older than age 10, but by requiring all students to don masks at school, district leaders hoped to prevent school-wide shutdowns due to a single COVID-19 case.
The CDC recommends quarantining for 14 days if you have had physical contact or shared food with someone who tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantining is also recommended if you have come in “close contact” with someone COVID-19 positive.
The CDC defines “close contact” as being within six feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes. The TEA’s definition includes the adage that the individuals violate close contact if they aren’t wearing masks.
ECISD adopted a similar definition of “close contact” to help district leaders to identify potential exposures.
“In the event any potential ‘close contacts’ occur at school with a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, the campus will communicate directly with any student or staff member that has been in ‘close contact’ with the infected person,” Callaghan said.
After receiving public suggestions on the district’s Return to Learn COVID-19 preparation plan, district leaders met with the Return to Learn committee in July to iron out fine details. The committee was made up of a number of community members.
“We feel the hard work of the Return to Learn Committee is paying huge dividends in providing the safest environment possible for students and staff,” Callaghan said.
