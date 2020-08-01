City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Gary Wayne Stavinoha, 63, of 1798 Frelsberg in Cat Springs was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Thursday, July 23 for unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 3300 block of the West Loop by police looking for a reckless driver. Officers seized a pistol. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next morning. Once there, he posted a $2,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jayland Ja’rod Kuykendall, 21, of 214 W. First in Wharton was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 25 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 600 block of Marion. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Isaac Ray Lopez, 18, of 712 McGrew was arrested at 6:32 a.m. Saturday, July 25 for possession of marijuana by police conducting a narcotics investigation at his home. Processed he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
James Leon Collins, 51, of 917 N. Liberty was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Sunday, July 26 for driving while intoxicated and a parole violation (theft) after being stopped in the 1000 block of Alice. Processed, he went to county jail later that day.
Property
Glen Mitchell Gant, 34, of 311 August was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Saturday, July 25 on a warrant for theft. He stands accused of stealing almost $200 in merchandise from Walmart, 3413 West Loop on July 20 including a Blu Ray player, dog bone and sheets. Gant was booked directly at the county jail. He posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Jaren Tristin Garcia, 18, of 108 E. Correll was arrested at 6:32 p.m. Saturday, July 27 on warrants for unsafe speed and failure to stop and render aid. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
Da’shawn Jamal Jackson, 26, of 406 S. Washington was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Saturday, July 25 on a warrant for theft when stopped in Wharton near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Hwy. 60. Jackson stands accused of stealing $378 in water from the City of El Campo via a check on July 5. He was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Blake Eli Garcia, 17, of 209 Stafford was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Monday, July 27 on a warrant for criminal mischief in excess of $750 damage. Processed, he was sent to county jail the next day. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Artemis Tyrone Randle, 42, of 503 Berott in Liberty was arrested in his home town at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 on a 2019 ECPD warrant for home burglary. He stands accused of breaking into a home in the 300 block of Higbee on July 11, 2019 stealing two televisions, two pairs of sneakers and two cellphones. Randle was processed in Liberty.
Other
Lance Edwards, 50, of 1608 Lynn was arrested at 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 27 on warrants for indecent exposure and criminal mischief. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A vandal destroyed a garbage container in the 1600 block of Lynn around noon Sunday, July 26. Damage is estimated at $150.
A hit-and-run was reported in the 500 block of Roth on July 19. Damage to a Chevrolet 1500 is estimated near $1,500.
A trolling motor was stolen from the 900 block of Empire sometime between July 19 and 26. Loss is estimated at $2,500.
Five fishing poles and a leaf blower were stolen from a home in the 600 block of West Norris between July 22 and 23. Loss is estimated at $600.
A Ford F-450 and trailer were stolen from Fesco LTD, 310 N. Wharton, on during the early morning hours on Thursday, July 23. Loss exceeds $60,000. Damage to a fence is estimated at $700. Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area should contact police at 979-543-5311 or the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.