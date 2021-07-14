A 17-home development on the West Loop collected El Campo City Council’s support Monday in a 6-0 vote.
The unanimous decision changes five acres of land near the South Street intersection with the West Loop from General Commercial (C-2) to Light Commercial (C-1).
The South Street Cottages will be located behind the El Campo Bowling Center, 806 West Loop, adjacent to the pending Creekside Apartments. Nearby will be White Wing Estates, the rental modular home development opened by Cuarto Strack.
“These are all different stages.
What El Campo lacks now is diversity (in housing). It’s mainly just single family. This is a good thing,” Planning Director Jai McBride said Tuesday.
The amount of pending residential development on or directly near the West Loop sets the stage for potential retail development in the area as well.
Developer George Villarreal of El Campo 1 LLC told council Monday night his company has developed homes in Needville and Wharton where it also has an apartment complex.
The South Street Cottages are planned at 1,400 to 1,700 square feet priced between $220,000 to $280,000. The neighborhood is designed to have a Homeowners’ Association to set and enforce residential standards.
Council questioned why a home development did not request a residential zone.
The C-1, McBride told council, “is a buffer between C-2 and residential. In the event the development doesn’t go through, we have to look at the long haul.”
Villarreal had already received the Planning & Zoning Commission’s blessing for the project which includes housing lots around a roughly triangular knoll or landscaped area.
The plan will have to return to council later for plat approval.
District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez was not present for Monday’s vote.
