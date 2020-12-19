A developer’s vision of a luxury West Loop apartment complex must have city council’s blessing Monday to proceed, at least as it’s currently envisioned.
The City Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the zoning change TriArc Asset 5 needed for Creekside, a 400-unit apartment/townhome project, on Dec. 2 despite a staff report saying it met all criteria, promotes economic development and creates much needed housing.
TriArc was set to close on the 26.15 acres of land it needed on the West Loop near the South Street intersection yesterday, according to comments company CEO Joseph Bramante made at last Monday’s council session.
The Creekside Apartment development is designed to stretch from West Loop frontage to the natural boundary of Tres Palacios Creek offering limited-access apartments and townhomes along with assorted guest amenities including two pools, a dog park, play park, walking trail and more.
Because the P&Z rejected the developer’s Planned Development proposal, however, a council super majority or six votes would be needed for it to proceed.
TriArc is still hoping for that, Bramante said, but added, “We have an alternate layout that is zone compliant.”
No details of the second plan have been released.
Concerns over the apartment targeting low income families as well as the development’s effect on home values in the area and potential crime have been addressed, he told council.
“I heard another business has considered backing out. The world is watching,” Bramante said. “It (the P&Z vote) doesn’t send a good message.”
Rents in the proposed complex are estimated from $900 to $1,200 per month.
“We are not building low income housing,” Bramante told council.
The TriArc developer spoke during the public comments section of Monday’s city council meeting, a point in the session where council listens, but cannot discuss items brought before it.
The time for discussion will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, with council moving to the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, in anticipation of a large crowd.
COVID-19 restrictions will limit the audience to 100, but it’s still far more than the 26-person limit in City Council chambers. All attendees will be required to wear a covering over their mouth and nose.
A public hearing on the developer’s request is included in the session. Those wanting to speak for or against the plan will be limited to three minutes.
Those wanting to make comment without attending can email council@cityofelcampo.org until 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Also on the agenda is the renewal of the contract between the city and Emergency Services District No. 4.
ESD No. 4 generates funding for ambulance service for West Wharton County and contracts with the city to provide the service.
A re-issuance of bonds for a cost savings is on the agenda as well.
