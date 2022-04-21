LISD may start building work after Thursday

Louise ISD trustees will vote on whether to spend money on their fire alarm system Thursday, to be reimbursed by the May bond election if it passes.
An errant beeping alerted Louise ISD to a possible issue with their fire alarm. “(The system) is old and it’s going down. It started alerting us with noises and had some components that have gone out. No one makes the parts for the alarm/intercom system anymore,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said Tuesday.
Victoria Communications Services of Victoria will be presenting a pair of bids for a system.
“Funds are being drawn from discretionary spending,” Technology Director Sandra Holik said Tuesday, adding “the elementary school’s system is older and high school’s is original. They need to be brought to compliance and brought together into one system. Sensors have been going out throughout the year and needed to be replaced.”
A pair of school policy changes are also on the table for the Thursday meeting. “We did a policy review session and TASB, (Texas Association of School Boards), suggestions were made to bring us in alignment with new legislative decisions,” Oliver said.
The first policy on the docket is new requirements for public notice for grant applications being made by the district.
Secondly, the board will discuss bringing their library policy in line with Governor Greg Abbott’s November 2021 policy on obscene content in school libraries. Texas Education Agency provided local educational agencies, school boards, with guidance on how library materials should be selected and curated.
LISD is in the process of updating its student accident insurance policy and will be considering different policy choices.
“We found a few that are all in the same price range and they have slightly different coverage and premiums. We need to go through them carefully so that we get the coverage we need,” Oliver said.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Louise Elementary Board Room, 408 Second in Louise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.