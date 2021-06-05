An El Campo man faces up to 20 years in prison after allegedly shooting three people in a February blitz attack on McGrew Street.
The Wharton County Grand Jury handed down a nine-count indictment against Eric Dupree Perry Jr., 25, of 708 Roberts in El Campo during May deliberations. Perry stands accused of three counts each of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child – criminal negligence.
El Campo police say Perry staked out a home in the 700 block of McGrew just before 11 p.m. on Feb. 19, firing more than 20 rounds at a Chevrolet Cruze that pulled into the driveway and parked less than 15 yards from where he was hiding.
A woman sitting inside the vehicle was hit in the face while her boyfriend, also in the vehicle, was struck three times.
Perry, detectives say, had to reload his weapon at some point during the attack, endangering residents of nearby homes as well as bullets flew.
The two primary victims didn’t know Perry; they simply made the mistake of going to visit a friend at the McGrew Street home. That friend, who was not home, may have been involved in an ongoing dispute with Perry.
The two in the vehicle escaped, driving themselves to El Campo Memorial Hospital in a bullet-ridden car, one tire shredded down to the rim.
Bullets struck a home two doors down placing two small children in jeopardy. Both escaped injuries.
If convicted of a second degree felony, Perry faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
“We have a really good case against him,” El Campo Police Detective Ryan Schaer told the Leader-News shortly after the arrest. “I have to credit the community, they really came out ... It’s amazing how fast (a case is solved) when the whole community comes together.”
