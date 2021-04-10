El Campo’s state senator juggles issues from illegal border crossings to making sure you get to visit your loved one living in a nursing home on any given day. That’s just another day at the office for Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham.
This week she co-authored a joint-senate resolution that would allow the governor to call a special legislative session if at least two-fifths of Texas’ counties, half the state’s population or two-thirds of its trauma regions were affected by the same disaster.
Two weeks ago, Kolkhorst was on the Texas-Mexico border with five fellow senators and Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw to see conditions related to ongoing illegal crossings.
As Chair of Health and Human Services in the Texas Senate, Kolkhorst is charged with overseeing public health policies and helping to craft the state budget.
“The crisis at our border has become a catastrophe in a few short months, due to decisions being made in Washington D.C. with the repeal of several of the Trump Administrations executive orders,” Kolkhorst said. “Where the federal government has failed, our state will continue providing resources and manpower to assist through the Texas Department of Public Safety, although the state has limited authority regarding immigration. This is a difficult and avoidable situation that will tragically cost human lives, strain our health care system, and cost taxpayers billions of dollars.”
State-contracted facilities like Baptist Children Family Services in Carrizo Springs cost about $1,000 per day to house a child that has illegally crossed the border and been detained by authorities. The Carrizo center typically holds about 700 boys for 10 days each on average.
Border arrests from now through 2020 are up 278 percent, unaccompanied minor apprehensions are up 179 percent and apprehensions of known sex offenders are up a 1,967 percent, according to the Del Rio Section Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol briefing provided to Kolkhorst.
“This crisis was created in Washington D.C. and it can be solved in Washington D.C. if the Biden Administration simply reenacts the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy that eliminates incentives to cross the border before seeking asylum,” Kolkhorst said.
While the border issue remains a struggle, Kolkhorst chalks up a win for the public with senate’s passage of SB 25, a bill strengthening visitation rights for loved ones in long-term care facilities. The measure is now in the state house for consideration by its Human Services Committee.
“Visiting a loved one in a nursing home should be a right, not a privilege. Friends and family provide emotional support and protect residents from unseen neglect,” Kolkhorst said. “If another health emergency occurs, our state’s caregivers will always have a way to safely go inside a facility for scheduled visits and ensure that their loved one’s physical, social, and emotional needs are being met.”
During last year’s pandemic response, state agency rules were imposed that restricted access to long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and state supported living centers, and issued even if there were no cases of the illness present.
Consequently, many families were denied any personal visits with parents, children, spouses or others residing in long-term facilities.
“This legislation sees that our most fragile Texans will never be left alone again.” Kolkhorst added.
The senator has also worked with the rest of her colleagues to create legislation ensuring PUC pricing errors and other issues uncovered during last month’s Arctic blast are not repeated.
Kolkhorst’s SB 343 would require bond conditions to be entered into databases used by law enforcers to check for stolen vehicles or if a person has an outstanding warrant. Approved by the senate, it’s now pending before the House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.
SB 472 authored by Kolkhorst would make it a Class A or B misdemeanor requiring restitution if a person intentionally releases, steals, destroys or otherwise causes the loss of an animal or crop or ag materials. It is currently pending in the Senate Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.
Other bills range from law enforcement issues to declaring FFA Week in Texas.
