Law enforcement officials have their eyes skyward looking for drones above or near emergency scenes after one delayed a helicopter ambulance last week.
Anyone caught would face federal charges, according to Wharton County District Attorney Mark Racer. “Use of drones is mostly regulated by the FAA and any such violations would be federal offenses,” he told the Leader-News.
A state charge of interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor is also possible.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for a drone operator in the Taiton area around 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 in the area around Hwy. 71 and FM 961.
An SUV had collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection. The roadway was closed and, as part of the SUV driver’s treatment, El Campo EMS summoned a helicopter ambulance. The helicopter landed in the St. John’s Catholic Church parking lot with the intention of transporting to a Houston trauma center.
“Just prior to the helicopter taking off from the church, the El Campo Volunteer Fire Department and members of the Life Flight team noticed a drone to be flying near them ... They could not take off. The drone prevented emergency responders from doing their job ... As I was being notified of the issue, the drone left the scene and the helicopter was able to take off without any incident,” Srubar said.
“If the drone would have stayed, I can’t say what could have happened,” he added.
The incident is the second one WCSO has encountered where a drone has interfered with the operation of a helicopter ambulance.
“This is dangerous for all involved ... I am determined to file criminal charges on anyone who decides to do something like this,” Srubar said.
Hwy. 71 remained closed for almost two hours as emergency responders worked the collision scene, but there are no reports of the drone returning to the site.
El Campo EMS Director Garret Bubela said the department hasn’t encountered any issues with drones.
The helicopter pilot, he said, would determine when it was or was not safe to land or take off.
Drones could cause issues, he added, “It could literally impact someone’s life.”
Most drones operate via line of sight communication with the controller making tracking those responsible for interference easier to track, officials said.
