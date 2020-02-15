• Alexis Destini Sherrod, 24, of 707 Jefferson in Wharton for tampering with evidence. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the April 22, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Sherrod to perform 120 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Ramon Armando Vasquez, 27, of 805 Dunlap in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on eight years deferred probation for the May 11, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Vasquez to pay a $1,000 fine, perform 300 hours community service, pay $2,914 restitution and obtain counseling.
• Guillermo Chavez Velazquez, 50, of 201 Sonata Court in El Campo for driving while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on 12 months probation for the Oct. 13, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Velazquez to take a DWI education program and pay a $750 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.