Louise ISD trustees met for the first time in the new year–still cloaked in a variety of outerwear after walking in from the cold–to discuss next year’s school calendar and renovations for the district football field, among other topics on Jan. 11.
The school board unanimously voted to approve the academic calendar for the 2021-2022 school year. The first day of school will be August 18, the last day will be May 17, and two weeks of possible make-up days are built into the end of the school year.
“We also have to incorporate two weeks of COVID days, so if we shut down, we have to make up two weeks,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The last day of the fall semester will be Dec. 16 and the first day of the spring semester will be Jan. 4, 2022. A total of 76,488 minutes are built into the calendar.
High school graduation is planned for May 20, 2022 but in light of the pandemic, the date is not set in stone, district leaders say.
“If we have to go to COVID days, will graduation move to a different date?” Trustee Ricky Wendel asked.
“We might end up having to do that on May 27,” Oliver said.
The school board broached the topic of renovations to the district’s bus barn at the meeting, with no action ultimately taken.
“We’ve been talking about doing the bus barn ever since I’ve been here, which is 5.5 years,” Oliver said. “I think it’s time we try to do something. We have $750,000 earmarked in fund balance.”
Trustees discussed the installation of live turf grass on the district’s football field, approving a purchase of up to $25,000 in a unanimous vote. Purchasing a mower to cut the field, and also renovations to the stadium seats were also discussed, but no action was taken on either topic at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.