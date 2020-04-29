Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday select Texas businesses will be allowed to partially open after organizations across the state spent weeks shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Phase one of Abbott’s plan, beginning Friday, allows movie theaters, restaurants, libraries and retailers to open at 25 percent capacity for the next two weeks.
El Campoan Gerry Couey, owner of Showplace 3, was surprised Abbott included movie theaters in the first phase. Concessions to-go have been sold from his theater throughout the closure, but Couey is hesitant to completely open his theater right away.
“Until I get more info on what other theaters are doing around the area or the state, I don’t really want to force the issue,” Couey said.
The main reason he wants to wait, Couey said, is because no new movies are being released until July 17 because of COVID-19. He is considering offering reduced price tickets to showings of already-released films.
“For us, we can do it if we had a movie to play,” Couey said. “We could take one movie and put it on two or three screens or something (and) space people out a little more.”
Restaurants were solely allowed to offer to-go service during the last month, but will be able to open their dining areas Friday to a limited number of customers. El Campoan Craig Radley, the owner of Pincher’s restaurant, was excited to hear Abbott’s announcement.
“It’ll be a slow start and a little bit complicated, but we are ready to get going,” Radley said.
Restaurants must limit tables to six people each, maintain a six-foot distance between parties and provide disposable menus to customers, according to Abbott’s order. Employees are encouraged to wear masks while working, but not required to.
Pincher’s employees will wear masks and the restaurant will utilize disposable menus, plates, utensils and other items, Radley said.
“Everything that we use right now that we could possibly dispose of we’re going to” he added.
Museums and malls will also be allowed to open Friday. If Texas does not experience a spike in coronavirus cases during the next two weeks, Abbott plans to allow businesses to increase occupancy to 50 percent on May 18.
