A home broadband Internet connection has become a mainstay in modern homes, but rural communities struggle to connect far afield homes to broader networks, and while county and state actors are looking to change that, the process will be a long one.
Wharton County covers almost 1,100 square miles of Texas and, if a resident doesn’t live in Wharton, El Campo, Louise or half of either Boling or Danevang, Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Texas Broadband Development Map lists residents as either underserved or unserved by Texas’ Internet service providers.
“For this initial batch of data, we leaned heavily on coverage information provided by ISPs, and we followed federal guidance for speed and eligibility,” Hegar said in a press release. “One of the things we learned talking to stakeholders around the state last year was that to be truly competitive, communities need Internet that is faster than the FCC’s definition of high-speed broadband. For that reason, we designed the map to show coverage at various speeds.”
Internet access has become a vital part of modern life, as more people are working from home, students were learning from home during COVID-19 and shopping online becomes even more prominent.
Expanding service further into rural communities is a legislative priority, however the costs required are often prohibitive for local governments to undertake alone.
“The county has been working with our neighboring counties and the Houston-Galveston Area Council to develop a plan that can one day address these issues. There is still so much uncertainty as to how we can best expand rural connectivity. It is very costly to run fiber down three miles of county road to reach one home,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has offered loans and grants to states for the express purpose of extending broadband to rural communities. The grants and loans are typically between $30,000 and $60,000 per home, ignoring businesses and educational facilities, for infrastructure funding. A single loan, however, breaks down to around $3,600 per home, ignoring businesses and educational facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.