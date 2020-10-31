This edition of the newspaper is looking extra colorful and eye-catching, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for the annual Kids’ Eye View edition from the El Campo Leader-News!
Students from El Campo ISD, Louise ISD and St. Philip Catholic School wrote short essays for the third annual edition of Kids’ Eye View. The stories could cover topics such as students’ ideal superpower, how education can be used in a meaningful way, what students want to be when they grow up and more.
The students and the newspaper also collaborated with local businesses to create one-of-a-kind advertisements for the section. The newspaper sent the schools a list of advertisers and what sort of ads they were looking for. Students then drew the ads by hand before they were sent back to the Leader-News for a few final touches.
For El Campo ISD, fourth graders at Northside Elementary worked on the project.
Fourth grader Ally Orsak chose to write about why school is important and how teachers and principals can help students.
“I think it’s pretty cool to be in the newspaper,” Orsak said. “It has always been my dream.”
The students used laptops in class to write their essays and drew the advertisements using colored pencils.
“I always enjoy an opportunity for my students to have real world writing opportunities,” Northside teacher Shelby Gadeke said. “This is a great experience to help build their love for writing and appreciate the power of words.”
Louise Elementary fifth grader Veronica Twardowski participated in Kids’ Eye View earlier this month, creating a vibrant advertisement for Ryan Services and Equipment. She also wrote an essay about the career she’d like to pursue as a cartoonist.
“One thing I enjoyed by doing this project was being able to share my creativity with people,” Twardowski said.
Louise Elementary fifth grade teacher Kim Marek was happy to see students using the Kids’ Eye View project to express themselves through their writing and through their art.
“Kids’ Eye View was a great opportunity for students to express themselves in writing,” Marek said. “Their piece of writing becomes a lot more important when their audience is more than their classmates. This project made learning more meaningful.”
Students at St. Philip school tackled the advertisements, art supplies in hand.
“The students were excited to participate in this activity and possibly be published.” St. Philip Principal Gwen Edwards said.
The Kids’ Eye View section has one more surprise in store for young aspiring artists who want to get in on the fun. A coloring contest is being held for locals ages 3 to 7 who want to fill in the front page of this edition.
The contest deadline is Friday, Nov. 6, with prizes being awarded to first, second and third place entries. (The complete list of rules is on Page 2 of the Kids’ Eye View section.)
