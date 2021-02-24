Recoveries continue to outnumber new COVID-19 cases in Wharton County. The number of hospital beds needed to treat virus patients throughout the region is dropping as well.
The county had 128 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 185 recoveries in the last nine days. This brings the number of active cases in the county to 113, 45 of which are in El Campo and two are in Louise.
The Department of State Health Services reports 99 Wharton County residents have died as a result of the virus.
Only 12.01 percent of hospital beds in the Greater Houston region were occupied by COVID patients Tuesday, below 15 percent for more than seven days. This allows restaurants to move to 75 percent capacity, bars to re-open and elective surgeries to take place again per the governor’s guidelines.
Free virus testing has moved to Thursday this week and will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. You must preregister at https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or text DOCSTX to 41411 to sign up for the screening.
