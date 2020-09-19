El Campo ISD trustees will consider adding a student holiday to the 2020-2021 calendar at their Tuesday meeting as the district plans for an influx of students wanting to switch from online education to in-person schooling.
“We expect a large number of students to be coming back, so we’re going to need modifications to the classroom etc.,” Superintendent Bob Callaghan said. “We just want to make sure everybody has a chance to plan.”
District leaders will ask the board to consider making Oct. 19 a student holiday. The day falls at the end of ECISD’s first nine-week grading period, which is the first time students will be allowed to switch from their initial selection of online or in person education.
At the start of the school year, about 30 percent of ECISD students opted to learn from home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Callaghan did not know exactly how many students will be opting to switch to in person learning, since the selection survey will be released Sept. 28.
Trustees will recognize El Campo High School’s biotechnology program, taught by Sarah Eder. The program will receive a $15,000 check at the meeting from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.
ECHS has received $20,000 total in previous years under this program.
Also on the agenda:
• Callaghan will present data on the district’s online and in person learning programs.
• Steps will be taken to officially begin the hunt for a new principal for El Campo Middle School.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Seminar Room in El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
