Hoodie ban to stop crime?

A summer hoodie ban, if allowable, would help curb El Campo crime, El Campo District 3 City Councilman David Hodges said during the last session.
Hoodies may be a jacket alternative on colder days, but there’s no need for them during summer’s heat, he said, choosing to share his thoughts as a public comment rather than as an actual agenda item.
The deeply hooded pullovers offer an easy way for thieves to conceal their identities during the commission of their crimes.
“I’m tired of us worrying about what they’re going to steal next,” Hodges said.
The week of his comments, an unknown pair of would-be burglars targeted vehicles parked at several of his constituents homes; stealing guns and cash left in vehicles.
“It’s a problem throughout El Campo,” Hodges said.
El Campo police urge residents to take steps to avoid becoming a victim including removing valuables from vehicles and locking them.
Would-be burglars targeting an area, routinely simply try the door handles of vehicles, house by house. Those vehicles that are unlocked, the burglars open taking valuables left inside. In El Campo, stolen items often include wallets or purses with their entire contents, cash left in a console, electronics, coolers, tools and firearms.
Firearms and ammunition are of special concern, Hodges said. “It’s so unsafe for thieves to be stealing guns.”
Residential security cameras can only help so much, Hodges said, especially when thieves can shroud their identities in darkness.
Hodges urged council to consider the ban at a future session, for more law enforcement cameras to be placed throughout El Campo and for better control of the city’s drainage ditches.
“That concrete ditch (portions of the Tres Palacios corridor) are a super highway for these thugs,” he said.
Some areas, typically larger cities, use fencing and cameras to help control access to bigger drainage channels for safety and security reasons.
Presented as a public comment, Council took no action nor held any discussions related to Hodges’ comments. The governing board has the option of placing it on a future agenda for consideration, however.
Some Texas schools have banned hoodies as part of their dress code although no information was available on general public restrictions even when a person is wearing seasonally inappropriate clothing. Nationally police forums have discussed hoodie concerns since 2008.
In 2015, an Oklahoma lawmaker was unsuccessful in a bid for a statewide ban. That state along with Georgia has a long standing misdemeanor crime on the books involving wearing a hood during the commission of a crime.
All regular city council sessions have a portion designated specifically for citizen comments. Any related to items council may have some future ability to address are welcome with speakers limited to three minutes.
