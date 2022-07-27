Despite additional campus security measures, El Campo ISD officials are adamant that tax rates will not rise - and will likely decrease - as the school year begins.
Behind any discussion of increased services or additional goods, looms the idea of costs and taxes, “How will we end up paying for this,” attendee Robert Cunningham asked the committee.
El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan responded that “We will not recommend a tax raise, and the district may even lower taxes.”
The superintendent’s hope was affirmed by ECISD Superintendent of Finance David Bright, “(there’s) a solid chance our tax rate will drop by two cents.”
After a question about the viability of metal detectors from attendee Derek Smith, Director of Federal Programs Demetric Wells confirmed that wand metal detectors would be a new feature on campuses and that some had already been purchased for use at the high school
Also up for discussion was the addition of more security cameras on campuses.
“The intent is that we can track someone from the moment they enter campus to the moment they leave,” Callaghan said.
The cameras would run and be accessible to both campus administration and local law enforcement if the need arose.
However, cameras are a longer term investment. “It may take six months to get a camera if we ordered them today,” network administrator Donald Oldag said.
The district has an undisclosed number of security cameras already in place throughout its campuses and other buildings.
The school board previously approved putting an additional two to three School Resource Officers campuses, up from two currently in use.
Attending safety committee member, El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson, confirmed they are currently interviewing candidates for to fill the new officer posts.
City council approved the inter-local agreement with ECISD for up to five SROs on the city’s payroll during the summer months.
The first set of safety committee proposals following three public meetings on the possibilities is set to be discussed by the ECISD trustees at their July meeting, including shatter-resistant window wraps and door sensors.
However, security measures are only helpful when installed and attendees wanted to know when they could expect these instillations. “What the timeline for all this,” attendee Bridget English said.
“Some things we can start Wednesday, we can call contractors to install the glass film and security buttons and they can be done before school starts. We’ve already started removing locks,” Wells said.
Cost projections will be available after their presentation to the El Campo ISD school board on July 26.
