The Wharton County Grand Jury’s recent deliberations ended with new charges against the former Boling man accused of killing his three-month-old daughter in 2019.
Meanwhile, the district attorney’s office prepares to take the original case against 27-year-old Elijah Alexander Hogston to trial.
“I would expect this office to proceed on the more serious case of capital murder first which is scheduled for a jury trial in January,” Wharton County District Attorney Dawn Allison told the Leader-News. “The new charges aren’t likely to affect the guilt/innocence portion of Hogston’s trial and resolution of those charges will be addressed depending on the outcome of the capital case.”
Hogston, now a Houston resident, allegedly killed his three-month-old daughter Amara on May 19, 2019 while they were at their CR 103 home alone.
A Fort Bend County EMT at the time, Hogston called Wharton EMS, saying little Amara began to spit up while he was feeding her.
The child was sent via helicopter ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital where her injuries prompted an investigation. The child was taken off life support May 20, 2019 in Houston.
Almost a year later, Hogston was arrested. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
The new indictment accuses him of two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child related to a March 12 family violence incident.
In that case, he stands accused of pointing a handgun at a woman, threatening to kill her and attempting to stab her with a screwdriver while child was present.
Since his June 2 arrest, Hogston has been held without bond in the Wharton County Jail.
