The city will be putting trash collection services out to bid, citing past issues with Waste Connections, the current provider.
The current contract ends Sept. 30, City Manager Courtney Sladek told Council Monday, making the issue an urgent one to discuss. No vote was taken. Instead, she asked for the individual opinions of the six council members present.
“What harm would it do (to seek bids)?” Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez said.
The last time the trash contract was put out for bid, city staff created the necessary documents. Prior to that, a consultant had been hired to handle the work.
“Waste contracts have a lot of traps,” City Attorney Ronny Collins told Council. “It’s pretty daunting for staff to do the request for proposals.”
Staff can do the work, Sladek assured council, adding it could be bid as trash service only or trash collection with the alternative of recycling.
Recycling was considered with the last trash contract renewal, changing the schedule to one trash collection weekly and one recycling collection. The city had conducted a poll prior to the last renewal asking the public if they were in favor of recycling.
“The people wanted it and then we didn’t deliver,” Vasquez said.
Waste Connections then came under fire for its poor handling of brush collection following storms.
“We’ve certainly had problems (with Waste Connections),” Councilman John Hancock said with Councilman David Hodges adding, “I’m in favor of bidding it out.”
No members of council recommended simply renewing the contract with Waste Connections. Councilwoman Gloria Harris was not present at the session.
USA Waste Solutions owner Joshua Garcia appeared before council Monday night offering his services. A 2009 El Campo graduate, he said his company services 13,000 customers and that he previously worked with a company providing local trash service.
