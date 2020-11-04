Much-debated blight flight ordinances received unanimous city council approval last session, although at least one councilman says it’s not enough.
Mayor Randy Collins declared a war on blight two years ago, but staff response has not been aggressive. The reason, according to Planning Director Jai McBride, is the lack of “teeth” in El Campo ordinances.
The action, she told council, provides those “teeth.”
The approved ordinance gives violators 10 days to fix issues ranging from the lack of a window or door where one should be to falling down facades or face possible court action.
“This gives more teeth in property maintenance,” McBride said.
Councilman John Hancock said he wasn’t sure about it’s effectiveness, specifically citing a section allowing blighted property to be sold and granting the new owner in excess of six months to fix issues.
“If it’s under order (to fix issues), it’s still under order,” he said.
The new policy probably isn’t the last and could change, Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller said, urging approval.
“This gives us something to work with. Can we approve this and work on this section? Without this, we have nothing,” he said.
Hancock and others agreed in a 6-0 vote. Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez was not present for the session and did not vote.
The Property Maintenance Code requires that “vacant structures and premises thereof or vacant land be maintained in a clean, safe, secure and sanitary condition.”
No longer to be allowed are “broken windows, loose or deteriorating shingles, siding, decorative features, building materials or crumbling stone or brick.”
It includes fences, detached garages and the like.
The ordinance requires such structures to be kept in a manner that won’t harbor rodents.
Council has called for staff to take a more pro-active stance in enforcement, moving away from previous policies of acting on a compliant only basis.
The new property code also calls for:
• Exterior walls to be free of holes, loose or rotting material, and to be weather tight.
• Roofs to be leak free.
• Decorative features to be in good repair.
• Windows and doors to be weather tight. For ground-level store front windows race a public right of way. “No window ... shall be changed, removed, enclosed or covered without a building permit.” Damaged windows can be replaced, but the work must be done within 30 days.
The ordinance grants code officials the right to inspect all public buildings including churches, hotels, apartments, commercial buildings and manufacturing sites to ensure it doesn’t present a danger.
