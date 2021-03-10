Louise school leaders hope to see increased donations to the Louise Foundation during this school year to improve campus facilities and fund other projects the district may not have budgeted.
The foundation is not an LISD entity, but donations are used for various district projects, such as playground equipment, school programs, facilities renovations and more.
“We’re hoping to begin securing donations from folks who normally wouldn’t contribute and start building a fund balance to be able to buy things that are outside of our normal scope of projects to approach the booster club for or may not be in our budget for this year,” LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver told the newspaper.
The foundation is run by a board of directors, including Oliver and school board president Mark Bain. The board meets periodically throughout the school year to determine what donated funds should be used for or whether a dona
