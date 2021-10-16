The resignation of a Wharton County Sheriff’s sergeant following a drunken Dove Street disturbance leaves the department with a drug dog, but no handler.
Sgt. Frank Maier was hired in August of 2016 and for the past four and a half years served as the handler for Kai, the male Belgian Malinois K-9 added to the department in 2018.
“Our other interdiction sergeant, who has K-9 handling experience, is currently taking care of our K-9 Kai,” Wharton County Sheriff’s Capt. BJ Novak told the Leader-News Thursday. “The K-9 can be retrained with another handler.”
Maier became a Louise ISD favorite in February 2018 when a Louise fifth grade student won the WCSO name the drug dog contest. Maier’s primary duty was drug interdiction.
For the district’s children, the resignation is a close to home lesson. “People do people things. We will never be able to sustain role model perfection. People on a pedestal will always find themselves knocked off the pedestal. Choose not to look to people as models for behavior. Look to Jesus if you want a role model,” Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
Before Oct. 3, Sgt. Maier had not received any disciplinary reports for his conduct while at the department, but that Sunday night it was a report of shots fired that drew deputies and reinforcing El Campo police to the home just north of El Campo.
When they got to Maier’s home, they found him “intoxicated and acting belligerent,” according to a statement released Tuesday by WCSO Sheriff Shannon Srubar, who added Maier had been in an argument with a woman he knew.
“It was determined that Maier had used landscaping bricks to damage the acquaintance’s vehicle. The driver’s window had been shattered, and the driver’s door was dented,” Srubar added.
The woman chose not to file charges against Maier, but deputies arrested him for disorderly conduct.
Deputies don’t know who fired the shots heard that night.
“There was a weapon discharged in the area of his residence that night, but it was unclear who discharged it. It is not believed that any of his service weapons were used,” Novak said.
Only Maier and the woman were at the home that night.
No firearms were seized at the scene and no deputies or ECPD officers were harmed in the incident or threatened with physical harm.
Law enforcement had not been called to Maier’s home previously.
Maier was taken to the Wharton County Jail and booked at 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 4. He posted a personal recognizance bond and was released at 8:51 a.m. that same day.
“All of his equipment, including his duty weapons, were taken from him the following morning once he bonded out of jail,” Novak said.
Maier had been immediately relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
Instead, Maier turned in his resignation the next day, Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office in no way condones this type of behavior,” Srubar said.
