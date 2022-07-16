El Campo residents gave near universal support for tightening campus access and construction modifications for security’s sake during the first public session on school safety concerns and recommendations Tuesday.
Between 30 to 40 locals met at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I, to hear suggestions generated by the district’s safety committee, ECISD officials and law enforcement personnel.
Key fobs for campus access received universal support from attendees at the session with one summarizing the room’s opinion by saying, “I’d feel safer if all the high school buildings were closed and locked regularly.”
The committee members agreed and set forth their tentative plans for such a scenario.
“We’d limit access to one entry and add key fob access (for teachers and staff),” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
Fob access could be remotely suspended individually or via groups, if need be, or access to specific areas could be tailored for specific people.
Various structural modifications were discussed with the goal of improving security. These included installing crash barriers, replacing glass doors with more solid metal doors and addressing glass on walls and window size.
“The glass-wall design on the middle school (cafeteria) was horrendous and we will address it,” trustee Ed Erwin said.
Attendees universally approved of putting shatter-proof film on external glass that, even after the worst case scenario of gunfire, holds the glass pieces together and can delay entry.
The film also disrupts a line of sight into the room which could help keep people inside safe. “From all the incidents we’ve studied, if (the shooter) can’t see them, the shooter doesn’t shoot them,” committee member and board president James Russell said.
“There’s no one answer, it’s everything brought together. I think if we do most of what the committee has suggested, we’ll beef up security,” Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
Other possible security additions discussed were the instillation of metal detectors at building entrances and the construction of a security vestibule in the high school campus’ foyer to act as an airlock for people entering the building.
The next meeting will be held at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic, in the Myatt Room, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 18, and the final meeting will be held at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25.
