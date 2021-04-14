Wharton County’s planting season has largely come to an end, with rice and cotton among the last seeds to see soil, and farmers have high hopes for the harvest in a few months.
Colt Ledwig grows cotton on land located between New Taiton and El Campo. Ledwig planted more than 600 acres in about seven days, finishing last week.
“It all went smoothly ... There were some long days,” Ledwig said.
The timing of this year’s planting season was about average for cotton, according to Ledwig. “I don’t know anybody who’s still planting,” he said. “I think everybody is pretty much done.”
Ricebelt Warehouse, Inc. President Heath Bush thought the 2021 rice planting season went well, and was on par with last year’s planting.
“The weather cooperated – we had a few showers here and there, but for the most part, I think everybody was able to plant on time,” Bush said. “We should have a pretty uniform crop as far as timing goes.”
Many rice producers finished planting by April 1, which is typically a good timeline for the crop, Bush said. Conventional rice crop planting is largely finished, but organic rice comes a few weeks after.
Rice and cotton are among Wharton County’s most popular crops. Statewide, the most active planting dates for these crops falls from March 23 to April 26 and April 8 to June 7, respectively, according to state data.
Harvesting for rice and cotton will begin in the summer; across Texas, the most active harvesting dates are between Aug. 7 - Sept. 4 for rice and between Sept. 13 and Dec. 21 for cotton.
“We always have high hopes for the yields, but right now it’s a little early to say,” Bush said. “I think the rice is just now coming up and we’ve got a long season ahead of us.”
Producers for other popular local crops largely finished planting last month. Corn and grain sorghum were among the first seeds to hit Wharton County soil. Statewide, peak planting time for grain sorghum is March 11 - June 15, for soybeans is March 30 - May 30 and the highest corn planting peak falls between March 8 - May 7.
Local corn and grain sorghum producers began planting in early and Mid March after a brief delay. Farmers were preparing to begin planting at the middle or end of February, until Winter Storm Uri brought below freezing temperatures to the area for most of the week of Feb. 15.
The cold front left the Texas ag industry with at least $600 million in damages, according to estimates from AgriLife.
Wharton County crop producers were largely unscathed by the storm, since few had begun planting at that point. Even so, one of the biggest challenges for producers this year was the lasting cold weather, Ledwig said. Many farmers were busy prepping their fields before and after the storm.
“It stayed colder a little longer this year than normal,” Ledwig said. “Normally you don’t catch those freezes in (February and) March.”
