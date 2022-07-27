Don’t expect a police officer assigned to every campus three weeks from now when school starts, officials say, it’s going to take time to hire and train them.
One city councilman, however, says that’s an unacceptable security risk.
The El Campo City Council approved an agreement to place up to five police officers, also known as School Resource Officers, on El Campo ISD campus Monday night.
The agreement calls for El Campo ISD to pay 75 percent of each officer’s salary with the city picking up the remainder. The officers are dedicated to the district while school is in session and fulfill patrol and/or other municipal assignments while students are on break.
Last school year, two officers were assigned to the district.
“Our goal is to have two (additional officers) at the start of the year (on Aug. 10) and three at mid-year,” El Campo Assistant Police Chief Jennifer Mican told council. “However, (at this time) we are not prepared staff wise for three.”
El Campo PD operates with 30 licensed peace officers on staff currently, several of whom have previously served as SROs. However, the department has struggled with recruitment as officers statewide look at salary and the ability to achieve rank when picking where to serve.
“I want to get police officers on campus,” District 3 Councilman David Hodges told his fellow council members Monday, adding it was imperative to have one posted at each campus.
School shooters, he added, tend to know the schools they target and will likely know which one did not have an officer posted there should El Campo ISD be targeted.
“They’re going to do their homework. If they do shoot up a school it’s on us (council). I want them on all campuses as soon as possible. There are sickos in this world,” he added.
It may not be possible, District 2 Councilwoman Gloria Harris said. “Everybody in the State of Texas is looking for school resource officers. (ECPD has more appropriately trained staff) but cannot dilute the police force. He (Chief Gary Williamson) has to keep his staff.
“In my mind, there’s a difference between police and a cop. A cop is just a thug on the street,” Harris said, calling for appropriately trained officers. “We’re going to make major changes, but it will not happen right away.”
The ECISD Security Council earlier this month called for four to five SROs to be posted on campuses, envisioning the possibility that Myatt and Northside elementaries could share an officer because the campuses are so close together.
District 3 Councilman John Hancock questioned why Wharton County is not helping pay the cost of SROs, pointing out that El Campo ISD serves a large portion of unincorporated West Wharton County.
“There are a lot of things the council should pay of portion of,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Department does have agreements in place to provide one SRO per school district to Louise, Boling and East Bernard ISDs.
