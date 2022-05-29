El Campo High School seniors, now graduates of the Class of 2022, collected hundreds of thousands in scholarship dollars. Recipients were:
Nancy Aguilar: Hispanic Education Project, $500; ECHS HOSA, $200; ECHS Scholarship, $375.
Ricardo Alba Jr.: Hispanic Eduation Project, $500; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200; Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr., $500.
Kei’Ajah Allen: Wharton County Martin Luther King Jr., $500
Jesse Almeda: ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $250.
Sarahi Alvarez: United States Texas National Guard, Full Tuition.
Thomas Amador Jr.: Elks Lodge #1749, $400; United States Texas National Guard, Full Tuition.
Braden Amestoy: Elks Lodge #1749, $200; Wharton County Electric Company, $3,050; Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace #1374, $300; Arlene Bubela Memorial, $300 Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; G.R. Hawes Foundation, $300.
Isaiah Anderson: The Sons of the Republic of Texas William H. Wharton Chapter #23,$500; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek,$200; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club,$500; ECHS Scholarship, $437.
Jorge Anguiano: United States Texas National Guard, Full Tuition.
Raul Avila: MidCoast Health System,$500; UTI Top Tech Challenge,$1,000; Wharton County Tejano Scholarship, $200.
Dana Barnes: ECHS Band Parent Booster Club,$260.
Kendall Beal: El Campo Clerical Para-Professional Assoc., $250; Iesha Ray Nursing Scholarship, $250; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; WCEC Shirly Stubbs Feinstein Endowment Fund, $2,000; Wharton County Electric Company, $3,050; Hispanic Eduation Project, $500; Wade Waters Memorial, $2,800; El Campo Sesame Club, $200; ECHS National Honors Society, $150; El Campo Art Association, $200; Texas Electric Cooperatives Loss Control Advisory Committee, $1,000; Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, $500; Kights of Columbus Columbian Club, $400; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; United Agricultural Cooperative, Inc., $250; Wharton County A&M Club, $1,200 ECHS Anchor Club TBA; El Campo Chamber of Commerce Amassador, $500; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Beta Theta Omega, $250; Kights of Columbus Council #9394, Hillje/Louise, $400; G.R. Hawes Foundation, $300.
Colden Boweres: Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; Quality Hot Mix, Inc., $750.
Bradejah Bradshaw: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $25; Next In Need Fund, $500.
Madison Breland: Wharton County Junior College Foundation, $4,000; ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $320; Ruby Earle (Greenway) Jensen Memorial, $3,000; ECHS Speech and Drama Stars Scholarship, $150.
Carli Bullard: Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial, $250; ECHS National Honor Society, $100; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; ECHS Anchor Club, TBA; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Jose Cazares III: United States Texas National Guard, Full Tuition.
Kolin Cerny: Wharton/Lower Colorado County Farmer’s Union, $200; Elks Lodge #1749, $200; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Our Lady Queen of Peace #1374, $300; Farmers Mutual Protective Association RVOS Lodge #26, $500; Mallory Kountze & Ira Couch, Jr., $1,000; Leo Triska Memorial, $500; Joe and Albina Zalman Memorial, $1,000; Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Foundation, $2,000; Cody Thompson Memorial Scholarship, $2,500; Capital Farm Credit Scholarship, $1,000; Ducks Unlimited National Scholarship, $500; Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Exhibitor Scholarship, $20,000; Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $200; Wharton County Farm Bureau, $750; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; National FFA - Build Ford Tough, $1,000; El Campo FFA Booster Club, $1,900; Knights of Columbus Council #2490, $500; Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, $1,500; Ford Driving Dreams Essay Contest Winner, $2,000.
Trey Clark: Wharton County Tejano, $200; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; Brooke & Morgan Salas Memorial, $1,000; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; St. Johns Church, Taiton, $700.
Raven Colwell: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $410; ECHS National Honors Society, $150; ECHS Scholarship, $500; ECHS Speech and Drama Stars Scholarship, $250.
Angela Contreras: Hispanic Education Project, $500; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200.
Teara Cooper: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $250; Mary Beth Ziegenhals Memorial, $1,000.
Madisyn Cortez: Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $850; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Beta Theta Omega, $500; Stephen F. Austin State University Academic Excellence Scholarship, $10,000.
Marin Croix: El Campo Sesame Club, $200; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; ECHS National Honors Society, $100; Willis Memorial, $500; Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $200.
Jacob Diaz: ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $300.
Jack Dorotik: Gary Harton Memorial Athletic Scholarship, $250; Wade Waters Memorial, $2,800; El Campo Garden Club, $500; Wharton/Lower Colorado County Farmer’s Union, $200; Taiton Community Center, $300; Elks Lodge #1749, $500; Leo Triska Memorial, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club Nancy Richards, $1,000; El Campo Elks Lodge #1749 In Memory of Bobby Strnadel, $250; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; United Agricultural Cooperative, Inc., $250; Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, $1,000; SPJST Scholarship, $1,000; St. Johns Church Taiton, $300; Federation of Aggie Moms, $500; Federation of TX A&M Mother’s Club of El Campo, $500.
Melody Espinosa: Hispanic Education Project, $500; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250.
Cielo Espinoza: Hispanic Education Project, $800; ECHS National Honors Society, $200; MSG Roy P. Benavidez, $150; Rotary Club of El Campo, $750; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; Wharton County Hispanic Chamber - Roy P. Benavidez, $1,000; ECHS HOSA, $350; El Campo Academic Booster Club Christina Hoelscher, $500; ECHS Anchor Club TBA El Campo Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, $500.
Evan Estrada: Hispanic Education Project, $300; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; ECHS Class of 1968, $500.
Margaret Evans: American Legion Craig-Harriss Post 251, $500; United Agricultural Cooperative, Inc., $250; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Ricebird Cheerleading Booster Club, $400; University of Oklahoma Sower Award, $20,000; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Wharton County Bar Association, $1,000.
Heather Farrar: ECHS National Honors Society, $150; Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; Kelly L. Dluhos Memorial, $250; American Legion Auxiliary Unit 251, $500; The Sons of the Republic of Texas William H. Wharton Chapter #23, $500; Pilot Club of El Campo, $500; Quality Hot Mix Trucking, Inc., $250; El Campo Academic Booster Club, $250; Garron Farrar Memorial, $500; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; FESCO Ltd. Deric Tarver Memorial, $1,000.
Jonathan Fisher: ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $250; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500.
Nathan Fisher: ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $250.
Trinceton Foley: 5th Sunday Fellowship of El Campo, $250.
Luis Fonseca: Catholic Daughters Court #2275, $300; El Campo Clerical Para-Professional Assoc., $250; Hermann Sons Life, $500; Hispanic Education Project, $500; Josephine Soliz Memorial, $500; ECHS Band Parent Booster Club, $265; G.R. Hawes Foundation, $300; ECHS Scholarship, $185; Culinary Institute of America, $1,500; Escoffier School of Culinary Art, $3,000; Johnson & Wales University, $3,000; The Art Institute Texas Campus, $750.
Jessica Franco: Hispanic Education Project, $500.
Kaitlyn Galvan: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $390; Hispanic Education Project, $500; ECHS HOSA, $250.
Natalie Garcia: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $295.
Jess Gold: Erin M. Thonsgaard Memorial, $400; El Campo Lady Lions, $400; Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC, $200; Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; Knights of Columbus Council #3371, Nada, $5,000; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200; El Campo FFA Booster Club, $1,400; Wharton County Youth Fair & Exposition, $1,500; Catholic Daughters Court Our Lady of the Rosary #1595, Nada, $300; Texas FFA Dairy Merit Recordkeeping, $350.
Aiyana Gonzalez: El Campo Derby Doll Booster Club, $345; Wied Realty in Memory of Pam Shanks & Brooke Wied Tomanek, $200; G.R. Hawes Foundation, $300.
Kenneth Gusman: United States Marines, Full Tuition.
Damian Gutierrez: El Campo Area Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc., $500.
Tristan Harper: Hispanic Education Project, $500; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; United Agricultural Cooperative, Inc., $250.
Jallijah Harris: Terry Karstedt Scholarship Fund, $400; ECHS Ricebird Athletic Booster Club, $500; Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, $250.
For the full list of ECHS scholarships, see the upcoming editions of The Leader-News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.