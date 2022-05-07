A growing jerky company in El Campo’s Miesel Industrial Park unanimously received a city job creation incentive at the last council session.
Uncle Ervin’s Premium Texas Jerky is produced in Junior’s Texas Best warehouses off Divide Street, growing jobs along with its jerky lineup over the last several years.
“We have customers nationwide. Our new Uncle Ervin’s brand is currently distributed statewide. We currently produce approximately 50,000 pounds of beef jerky a week over our entire business,” Junior’s Smokehouse/ Uncle Ervin’s Smoked Meats CEO Scott Chambers said Thursday.
The Uncle Ervin brand has only been distributed for eight months.
“You’ll see ‘Made in El Campo’ on the back of (each package), ”
The incentive is offered through the City Development Corporation of El Campo, the city’s economic development agency, funded by a quarter-cent of sales tax. City council approval is required for its expenditures over $25,000.
Working with local business on expansion efforts is as much a part of the CDC’s mission as bringing new business to the community.
“(Junior’s) just finished a big expansion (to their building), 10,000 square feet, and they need more,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson told council.
The CDC requested council approve a $120,000 job creation incentive for the branch of Junior’s Texas Best.
To get half the funds, the company will have to create and retain 10 jobs over the next year. The second $60,000 would be paid after an additional 15 jobs are created and retained over year two.
“The (CDC) broad thought this was a real good investment for a business that is here and growing,” Gibson said.
Council agreed giving the job creation incentive unanimous support.
“This is a really good thing for the city,” Mayor Chris Barbee said.
Junior’s investment in the additional 10,000 square is estimated at $2.8 million.
The company had 29 employees in May 2016, and has 116 currently.
“It’s always very rewarding to see local business grow,” Gibson said.
