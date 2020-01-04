A pair of shining mylar balloons peacefully hovering in an open field was a surprising sight for Alabama farmer Joshua Will. Even more out-of-the-ordinary, the balloons were covered in small hand-writing.
“Happy Birthday Shameeka Rochelle. RIP. Love (your) only son, Cayden Ryan,” was written in black ink on one balloon.
The balloons were released on Dec. 31 by the family of El Campoan Shameeka Rochelle Wilkerson, who died in 2011. Traveling more than 750 miles from El Campo to Columbus, Ala., the balloons were discovered by Wills on Jan. 1.
“I thought it was just really interesting, because being a farmer, I find a lot of balloons out in the field, but I’ve never found one like this before,” Will said.
Wilkerson’s eight-year-old son, Cayden Ryan Wilkerson, mother, Raquel Garcia and two sisters, Alexia and Brittany Wilkerson, send off balloons on the last day of every year, Wilkerson’s birthday.
“It’s just a celebration of her birthday, and we just want to wish her a happy birthday,” Alexia Wilkerson said. “You’re up in heaven, you’re up above, and we just want to send you our balloons.”
This is the first year their balloons have been recovered after send off, as far as Wilkerson’s family knows. The balloons traveled across four states, narrowly missing the border of Georgia.
“That’s exciting,” Alexia said. “Just to know that it traveled somewhere.”
Soon after finding the balloon, Will shared his discovery with his mother, Pam Will, who searched for the names written on the balloons Online.
“I just Googled, because I was curious, and saw that it was for somebody that died in Texas by the name Shameeka Rochelle and the date,” Pam said.
Pam then decided to share a photo of the balloons on social media, hoping Wilkerson’s family would see it.
“All our friends and everybody has commented on how neat it was that we found it,” Pam said. “I don’t know how many people it’s touched that have seen it around here. I even have friends that live in Texas and they made comments about it ... they can’t believe it went that far.”
Will had never heard of El Campo or Wilkerson before finding the balloon. He and his mom felt compelled to let Wilkerson’s family know how far their balloon traveled, he said.
“We’re very sorry for their loss and we’re praying for them,” Will said. “Their message made it a long way.”
Wilkerson was born in 1990 and died on Oct. 7, 2011. She graduated from El Campo High School in 2009.
“Things aren’t the same without her,” Alexia said. “We do have her son, which we find a lot of (characteristics) in him through her so it’s just a blessing that she was able to leave something for us to hold on to.”
Wilkerson loved purple and yellow, and Alexia often encounters butterflies in those colors.
“Ever since she’s passed, it’s just always been a symbolization of hers,” Alexia said. “Things that are flying. I feel like they always pop up when I’m feeling down.”
