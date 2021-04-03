Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Ashley Marie Abelar, 31, of 2619 Texas Ave. in Texas City for identity theft. She was sentenced to 72 days in county jail for the Sept. 26, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Louis Charles Bradshaw, 58, of 3690 FM 1161 East in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on two years probation for the Dec. 16, 2019 offense.
The judge also ordered Bradshaw to perform 40 hours community service and pay a $250 fine.
• Rhonda Denise Bricker, 44, of 11457 CR 160 in Boling for possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on three years deferred probation for the March 30, 2020 crime and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
With deferred probation, the conviction won’t be held against Bricker if she is able to complete all terms.
• Jurvon Montgomery Bryant, 21, of 1515 Lilly in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 16, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Bryant to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Joshua Paul Cole-Kelly, 27, of 2804 Buckingham in Sargent for failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. A 10-year prison sentence for the Jan. 22, 2020 offense was probated to seven years with the judge ordering Cole be placed in the High Risk case load.
Cole must wear an ankle monitor for the next two years and obtain counseling.
• Patricia Ann Garcia-Martinez, 37, of 510 Mayfield in El Campo for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the June 19, 2020 offense on the condition she first serve 150 days in county jail.
Garcia received credit for the full jail time already served, but the judge also required she pay a $500 fine and attend a Drug Offenders’ Education Program.
• Erica Gebara, 41, of 536 Agnes in El Campo for attempted family violence with previous convictions. The judge sentenced Gebara to 180 days in state jail with credit for a single day already served.
Her crime was committed May 18, 2020.
• Gernard Raheem Girdy, 26, of 710 Queenswood Trail in Victoria for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity. The judge placed Girdy on six years deferred probation for the July 15, 2020 crimes with a notation placing him on the High Risk case load.
Girdy was ordered to avoid all contact with his co-defendants, to get a full-time job, perform 300 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Ginger Diane Graham, 51, of 1550 Barfield, No. 57, in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. She was sentenced to 49 days in county jail for the Jan. 23, 2020 crime with credit for the full time already served.
• Nicholas Scott Grammer, 30, of 2607 Morning Glory in Pasadena for driving while intoxicated third or more offense, a crime committed on June 12, 2020. The judge sentenced Grammer to 250 days in county jail followed by a four years of probation.
Given credit for the full jail term, Grammer now must place an Interlock device upon his vehicle to perform an alcohol breath test in order to start it.
The judge also requires Grammer to perform 300 hours community service, to attend Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings and pay a $500 fine.
A pending criminal mischief case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
• Dickie Sherwood Jaynes, 37, of 867 CR 165 in Boling for abandoning or endangering a child on July 11, 2020. He was placed on two years deferred probation.
• Robert Abel Johnson, 19, of 204 Highland in El Campo for two counts of evading arrest, both Class A misdemeanors. He was placed on a two-year probation for the May 29, 2020 crimes.
The judge also ordered Johnson to perform 100 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• April Lynn Manciaz, 29, of 10389 FM 2546 in El Campo for forgery. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the Nov. 3, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Manciaz to perform 100 hours community service and pay $440 restitution to an El Campo business along with a $600 fine.
• Frank Mendiola, 34, of 208 S. Cloud in Wharton for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the Sept. 22, 2020 crime.
Mendiola received credit for 190 days already served.
• Richard Cameron Milholland, 21, of 16827 Summerfield Ridge Court in Sugar Land for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana. He was placed on three years deferred probation for the April 15, 2020 crime.
The judge also ordered Milholland to perform 40 hours community service and pay a $1,500 fine.
