El Campo Memorial Hospital CEO Nathan Tudor, has been awarded the Texas Hospital Association’ 2020 Pioneer Award.
Created by THA’s Rural Hospital Constituency Council, the Pioneer Award honors a rural hospital administrator or CEO who demonstrates creative and innovative leadership in the organization and community he or she serves.
“We are extremely proud of Nathan for all of his efforts to improve and expand health care services in our area,” Hospital Board President Randy Clapp said.
Since Tudor took his post, the hospital has added five walk-in clinics, three campus care clinics as well as expanded an assortment of services not only in El Campo, but also Palacios,Bay City. Wharton, Palacios, Louise and Blessing. “Our hospital would not be experiencing this vast amount of growth, improved services and be in the process of building a new hospital without the unbridled energy and focused leadership of Nathan Tudor,” Clapp added.
Tudor’s award is the third for ECMH in the past three years at the THA Conference. In 2018, Clapp won the Founders Award, which honors a distinguished hospital trustee, and in 2019 Irma Rocha, ECMH Senior Administrative Assistant, was awarded the Ollie Jo Bozeman Excellence in Administrative Professionalism Award. These individuals were selected from among their peers from all hospitals in the State of Texas
The award was presented at the THA Conference Feb. 14 in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.