About 40 El Campoans involved with church groups and quilting clubs around town have put their sewing skills to work during the coronavirus pandemic, making masks for El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Organized by West Wharton County Hospital District President Paul Soechting, the group has donated about 1,500 items to ECMH in recent weeks.
“These ladies are just tremendous,” Soechting said. “They’re the ones that got it done … These ladies are the ones who deserve the credit.”
The group’s creations have been donated only to local medical facilities.
“We’re trying to take care of El Campo,” Soechting said.
The donated masks are largely being used by hospital patients and visitors, ECMH spokesperson Donna Mikeska said, or worn by medical staff as a second line of defense with their N95 surgical masks.
“People coming in for testing or what have you, they’re screened at the front door and given a mask before they enter the building,” she added.
Hospitals across the country have experienced a shortage of masks and other protective gear during the COVID-19 outbreak. As far as she knows, Mikeska said, ECMH is not experiencing a shortage of masks.
“We’ve got other people in the community who are volunteering and dropping off bags and stuff,” she said. “We’re taking anything we can just because of the flow that we get throughout the facility.”
ECMH is currently looking for more people with sewing skills and access to sewing machines to make masks. If you are interested in getting involved, call Soechting at 979-332-9293.
