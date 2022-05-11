Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar had a dire warning for county commissioners Monday morning regarding illegal immigration.
“This continues to worry me. Title 42, if you’re not familiar, is supposed to end this month,” he said. Due to the COVID pandemic, Title 42 guaranteed that these individuals would be taken back to their country, to Mexico, or where they need to be, basically ... immediately. When Title 42 goes away I’m concerned that the issue is going to get worse. They’re expecting 18,000 or more a day to come in once Title 42 goes away. You can imagine this can be millions upon millions entering in our country illegally and that worries me.”
Speaking during the public comments portion of commissioners court, Srubar recounted a major incident on Friday and predicted more problems and jail overcrowding for the county.
“I want to mention that I have great concerns on the issue becoming even worse,” he said. “And I don’t even know how I can say ‘get worse’ because it’s already worse ... Just this past Friday, assisting Jackson County on the county line, there was an 18-wheeler that had about 100 illegal immigrants in the back of the trailer.
“Fortunately for them, this truck was broke down and fortunately, DPS (Texas Department of Public Safety) stopped by to check on the truck and he (a trooper) hears people banging inside the vehicle. DPS opens the back of the trailer and you have about 100 people start running.
“You can imagine that resources from all over came, including us, the sheriff’s office, especially due to how close they were to Wharton County, three miles above. Of all that happening, 65 people were detained including the driver. They’re guessing approximately two dozen still got away that day.”
Srubar began his report by thanking the commissioners for their support.
“First of all, several months ago, I was grateful to see the commissioner’s court declare Wharton County a disaster county in regards to the illegal immigration crisis,” he said. “I appreciate you recognizing that through Operation Lone Star in the Governor’s Office the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office is receiving funds for overtime and for equipment which is greatly appreciated.”
Jail overcrowding
Srubar concluded his report with concerns about overcrowding in the jail. Making note that County Judge Phillip Spenrath had just given an update on the jail population, Srubar said the situation will get worse before it gets better.
“So, we try to look at solutions and what we do, we have been so fortunate since I’ve been sheriff and as long as the judge has been judge, we’ve had other counties always step up and help us out. Fort Bend County has housed inmates for us. Matagorda has,” he said. “We’re getting to a situation now to where Fort Bend is denying us any inmates. Matagorda now is saying we have six there now but they’re saying they can’t take any more. I’m trying to work out a MOU (memorandum of understanding) with Victoria County for housing inmates, but our options are getting scarce on what we’re going do with our inmates with overcrowding.”
He gave an example of how Hays County is contracting with Zapata County on the Mexico border to take inmates.
“This is a problem ongoing throughout the entire state,” Srubar said. “This isn’t just Wharton County, this is everywhere. This is why the counties aren’t accepting to house people ... our resources are getting spread thin.
“I’m bringing these up, because I am concerned that we could have some compliance issues with the Jail Commission if this continues ... And I’m not sure exactly what to do with those individuals. So I’m bringing this again to your attention because I’m deeply concerned about the problem.
More from the sheriff’s office
Srubar had two items on the commissioners court agenda - the purchase of computer equipment and protective vests. The commissioners unanimously approved both requests.
A server, hard drive and scanner were purchased from CDW-G with $3,850 from the sheriff’s forfeiture fund.
Utilizing a 50 percent grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance and borrowing from the jail’s commissary fund, the sheriff’s office is purchasing 20 ballistic vests and 40 spike vests.
“They’re not spiked, they’re called spike vests,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said. “The partnership assists statewide sheriff’s offices and purchasing National Institute of Justice compliance ballistic and spike-proof vests for new employees and replacing outdated vests for existing employees.”
Spenrath said the program last two years.
“The approximate total cost of all 60 vests is $53,360. Just as a point of reference, the ballistic vests are approximately $1,148 each and we’re purchasing 20 of those and the spike vests are approximately $760 each and he’s purchasing 40 of those,” Spenrath said.
Srubar clarified that they’re not all being purchased at once.
“On the 40, we’re ordering them at one time now. It’s for the jail staff,” he said. “So that’s why commissary can help out on that 50 percent. And then the other ones, the other 20 doesn’t mean we are going buy all 20 now. This is a program that goes on for two years. So as we order five or six at a time, we can still get that reimbursement. But this doesn’t mean we’re going to order all 20 right now, we only order as we need them, so this won’t hit all at once.”
