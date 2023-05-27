To the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” nearly 300 El Campo High School seniors crossed the stage and collected their diplomas Thursday night.
Honorees were escorted into the stadium at 8 p.m., the rows of red gowns lead by white-suited ushers to the roar of assembled parents and friends before ECHS Principal Paul Fleener opened the event and welcomed Anna Rod, student body president, to lead the assembled in the pledge and a moment of silence.
Rod passed the microphone to Bridget Dorotik to lead the graduation invocation.
“Extend your blessings to our parents, siblings, extended family members and friends. As we know, without their support and guidance, none of our accomplishments throughout high school would have been possible,” Dorotik said.
Next came School Board President James Russell who told the students that no matter if the students left El Campo, they would always be Ricebirds and would be welcomed back with open arms should they return.
Then Assistant Principal Moises Rodriguez recognized the honor graduates before 2023 Salutatorian Morgan Russell started her speech after some minor technical difficulties.
“What I am certain of, is that there will be days where I apply the knowledge and lessons learned in my time in El Campo’s classrooms,” Russell said.
After Russell left the stage to an impassioned Gig ‘Em, she welcomed Valedictorian Ella Rod to the podium.
“I would like to thank everyone here tonight for all you have done to support us over the years, we would not be where we are today without your unwaivering support,” Rod said before retaking her seat for the diploma presentation.
As the graduates were called to the stage one-by-one, they were congratulated by the Superintendent Bob Callaghan as well as assembled trustees as family and friends cheered from the bleachers as their student received a diploma.
After the newly-minted graduates took their seats, honor graduate Hal Erwin was welcomed to the podium to lead his class in the tassel turning, reading a poem to his assembled classmates before flipping the rope.
With the alma mater rounding out the El Campo Class of 2023’s graduation night, the students tossed their caps and parents, family and friends rushed the field to take photos, hug and cry with their new graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.