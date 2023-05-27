Cheers!

El Campo graduating seniors toss their caps high into the night sky celebrating their last night as students of El Campo High School above, pictured are (l-r) Tori Biskup, Ashley Fisher, Hannah Purnell, Dianna Mejia, face covered, and Emorie Dorkak.

To the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” nearly 300 El Campo High School seniors crossed the stage and collected their diplomas Thursday night.

Honorees were escorted into the stadium at 8 p.m., the rows of red gowns lead by white-suited ushers to the roar of assembled parents and friends before ECHS Principal Paul Fleener opened the event and welcomed Anna Rod, student body president, to lead the assembled in the pledge and a moment of silence.

