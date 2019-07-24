City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kyle Anthony Heard, 27, of 226 S. Hahn Road was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday, July 19 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped in the 200 block of South Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Charles Clenard Harris Jr., 36, of 1202 W. Milam in Wharton was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, July 20 for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license invalid after being stopped by officers investigating a suspicious person in the vicinity of Wild Bill’s Western Wear, 27020 U.S. 59. Processed, he paid fines locally and was released later the same day.
Alejandro Vergara-Garcia, 29, of 3618 Echo Grove Lane in Houston was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Saturday, July 20 for driving while intoxicated after being stopped on U.S. 59 by officers investigating the report of a reckless driver. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Brandi Elaine Dyer, 29, of 707 E. Monseratte was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 for theft after allegedly shoplifting about $180 in merchandise from Walmart, 3413 West Loop. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next morning. There, warrants for two counts of credit or debit card abuse was served against her.
Rebecca Packer Anzaldua, 44, of 111 Seventh in Rosenberg was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 19 on a warrant for theft. She stands accused of stealing $257 in assort meats and makeup from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on June 20 an. Anzaldua was booked directly at the county jail.
Paul Anthony Rod, 51, of 505 Elm was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Saturday, July 20 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. He stands accused of stealing $21.85 in razors from H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, on July 31. He faces a state jail felony for the alleged crime due to prior convictions. Processed, Rod was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, a second theft warrant was served against him.
Kevin Eugene Repka, 49, of 803 Betty was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Sunday, July 21 on a out of area warrant for theft with two previous convictions. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Other
Dezmon Catrey Benoit, 31, of 8123 Gennhollow in Houston was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Friday, July 19 on a warrant for evading arrest and resisting arrest. He stands accused of fleeing from police on Rosemary Street on June 15. Processed, he was transferred to county jail.
Public intoxication: 1.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Alice sometime between July 12 and 14 stealing a vehicle registration sticker. The crime was reported July 18.
Vandals damaged four tires during a disturbance in the 400 block of Avenue A around 2 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a reported threat against a person made on the grounds of Leedo Manufacturing, 600 Sam Bishkin, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Rivera, 41, of 101 E. Rocky Creek in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 9:12 p.m. Thursday, July 18 on a U.S Marshal’s warrant for cocaine possession, probation violation. Processed, he was released from the county jail the same day. No additional information was available.
Bryan Lee Swift, 22, of 712 Rice was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Pepper Sanchez, 42, of 908 Burdette was booked at 4:34 p.m. Saturday, July 20 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Jose Dejesus Acosta, 44, of 2923 CR 107 in Boling was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:59 a.m. Monday, July 22 for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Property
Valdemar Gutierrez, 69, of 115 Mays in Wharton was booked at 6:56 a.m. Thursday, July 18 on a Colorado County warrant for motion to revoke, misappropriation of fiduciary funds or financial property as well as two Wharton County warrants for issuance of a bad check.
Violence, weapons
Nehemiah Armstrong, 35, of 1217 Kingston, Apt. A, in Wharton was booked at 6:09 p.m. Thursday, July 18 on warrants for possession of marijuana and three counts of sexual assault of a child.
Ismael Isaac Cano Jr., 19, of 19519 FM 102 in Eagle Lake was booked at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, July 18 on a warrant for harassment of a public servant. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Timothy Jerome Baines II, 40, of 3411 Dalmation in Houston was arrested at 8:44 a.m. Friday, July 19 for assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to identify.
