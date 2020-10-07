City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Isaac Ray Lopez, 19, of 712 McGrew was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after officers encountered him in the 800 block of Marionette. Marijuana and cocaine were seized. Processed, Lopez was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $9,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Faith Christine Scott, 18, of 309 Mills in Eagle Lake was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were summoned to the El Campo Inn, 25010 U.S. 59. Looking for a suspicious vehicle, officers found Scott. Methamphetamines and a glass pipe were seized. Processed, Scott was transferred to county jail the next day.
Agustine Mendoza, 53, of 416 E. Watt was arrested at 11:56 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 on warrants for no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective brake lights, violating a promise to appear and driving while license invalid. Processed, he paid fines and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Jake Wade Brod, 39, of 1818 N. Mechanic was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 for family violence and vandalism. A Cadillac sustained $2,000 damage. Injuries were reported, but their extent was not available as of press time. Brod was transferred to county jail later that morning.
City Incidents
Property
Vandals did an estimated $150 to a window in the 600 block of Cheryl at some point between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.
A television and coins were stolen from a home in the 700 block of Roth between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2. Loss is estimated at $500.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a protective order being violated multiple times on Alvin Street on Sept. 26.
Police investigated and cleared without charges the report of a public servant being assaulted at Northside Elementary, 2610 Meadow Lane, on Thursday, Oct. 1.
A report of animal cruelty in the 2200 block of Sue around 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 is under review.
A threat was reportedly issued in the 700 block of Marionette around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jose Arturo Cantu, 21, of 4526 Santa Anita LP in Laredo was arrested by state troopers at 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Processed, he posted $150,000 bond and was released Saturday, Oct. 3.
David Alvaro Reyes Hernandez, 23, of 4603 La Mancha in Mission was arrested by DPS at 12:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for money laundering.
Processed, he posted an $11,000 bond and was released the next day.
Everardo Rodriguez, 19, of 6044 Olmos in Laredo was arrested 9:58 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.
Processed, he posted $150,000 in bonds and was released Saturday, Oct. 3.
Property
Roman Gabriel Cruz, 43, of 902 E. Hillje was booked at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 on a warrant for burglary of a building.
Raymundo Cordoza, 66, of 5311 Brookmeade in Houston was arrested by DPS at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Processed, he posted a $9,500 bond and was released the same day.
