The El Campo Leader-News is kicking off their annual food donation drive benefiting seniors as the holidays near.
After the program’s success following Winter Storm Uri, organizers decided to continue the effort.
“The Leader-News, in partnership with the El Campo Rotary Club distributed around 110 canvas grocery bags, each containing around three plastic bags worth of groceries, along with other essentials like bread, juice, peanut butter and jelly,” Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said.
“We distributed to around 54-55 homes. I say we, because it was everyone’s effort.”
The Leader-News is collecting items now.
“There are several drives that run around the holidays, everything from food banks to Adopt A Grandparent, donating sweaters and more. But for many, when the year ends, the aid ends. That’s why we, tentatively, want to distribute immediately after the holidays. However, it’s important that we collect items now. We must have the donations to be able to organize,” Crabtree said.
The last drives’ recipients were selected from Wharton County Junior College’s Meals on Wheels or Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church’s Labor of Love programs.
The drive is done in partnership and with the support of El Campo’s Rotary Club.
Requested items include shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits and vegetables, single serving items like rice, noodles and oatmeal, small jars of jellies and peanut butter, canned meats, protein drinks, toiletries including soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes, razors, shaving cream and more.
“Word search books, adult coloring books with small boxes of colors, colorful stickers, journals and other small hobby type books were a big hit last time as well. Food is more certainly needed, but people need the comfort items as well,” Crabtree said. “And, please remember, this drive is for senior citizens.”
Donated goods can be dropped off at the Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, with other drop-off posts to be announced soon.
(0) comments
