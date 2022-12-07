Here To Help

Rotary District Governor Mindi Snyder helps package and prepare foods and donated goods to go out to local seniors in need, as part of last year’s Leader-News food drive. As the program returns, the Leader-News is collecting non-perishables again to distribute to local seniors.

The El Campo Leader-News is kicking off their annual food donation drive benefiting seniors as the holidays near.

After the program’s success following Winter Storm Uri, organizers decided to continue the effort.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.