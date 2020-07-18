After facing two elections and a pandemic, tax office clerk Cindy Hernandez secured the Wharton County tax assessor-collector position with a majority vote Tuesday. Hernandez spoke with the Leader-News Thursday about her victory, transition into the position and voter turnout for the runoff election.
“I’m still delirious,” Hernandez said. “I’m not truly believing it. I’ve worked hard for it for a long time, and I’ve worked in this office for 20 years ... I enjoy helping people. I enjoy helping taxpayers. I enjoy helping customers when they come in.”
A total of 3,374 votes were cast in the GOP runoff race, with 2,243 voting for Hernandez and 1,125 opting for veterans’ advocate Sarah Hudgins. Hernandez will not face a Democratic candidate in the November General Election.
“It was a very rewarding experience, and I got to meet a lot of new people, and now have new friends,” Hudgins said. “I thank everybody for their support ... I wish Cindy Hernandez lots of success in her new position.”
Most votes in this race were placed during early voting in the weeks before Tuesday’s election. Hernandez received 1,668 out of the 2,368 early votes.
Local elections officials anticipated lower voter turnout due to the ongoing pandemic and the fact that the race was not a part of the general election. When Hernandez and Hudgins initially faced off – along with former candidate Jessica Schulze – in the March primary election, a total of 6,963 votes were cast for the tax-assessor race.
Curbside voting was offered in the runoff in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The amount of voters that came out was a huge number,” Hernandez said. “I think everybody was pleasantly surprised at how many people came out. I think it goes to show that the tax assessor position is an important position.”
In January, Hernandez will be replacing Grace Utley who took over the tax assessor position in 2018 after the former tax assessor-collector Patrick Kubala retired. Hernandez has worked with Utley for about two decades at the county tax office.
“We both learned what we needed to do, and so the transition should be fairly smooth,” Hernandez said. “A lot of the classes that you need to have to become tax assessor-collector I already have. I’m really, really working hard to be certified by the time January comes around.”
Hudgins told the Leader-News she plans to continue working in real estate, but is currently unsure if she will take another swing at a political career in the future.
“I do plan to continue helping people in Wharton County, as I have always,” Hudgins said. “It will be whatever God’s plan is. God’s plan was not this, so I will continue with what I continue to do with my volunteer work helping people in need in Wharton County.”
Hudgins unsuccessfully ran for tax assessor-collector in 2016 and Wharton County judge in 2014. She has been an active member of the local community, championing veterans’ rights, and leading a recent effort to convince Gov. Greg Abbott to give property owners a tax break in light of the pandemic.
“They’re still working on that,” Hudgins said. “That’s all still up in the Governor’s office. We’ll have to see where that goes, but the governor does have that on his desk.”
