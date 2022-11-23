If local residents noticed an increased law enforcement presence in the past few days, they’re not imagining things.
Two law enforcement initiatives took place recently, resulting in numerous arrests and seizures. Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar and Jackson County Sheriff Kelly R. Janica requested assistance from fellow members of the Operation Lone Star Task Force in combating criminal activity in their counties.
Task Force Commander John Davis coordinated the operation which concentrated on human smuggling, drug smuggling, firearms and stolen vehicles used by cartel operatives and couriers of cash derived from illegal activities.
Last week, Wharton police hosted a Highway Interdiction Task Force (separate from the Lone Star Task Force) that focused on illegal activities that included human smuggling, narcotics and illicit funds derived from illegal activities.
Davis reported the following results of the 48-hour Operation Lone Star Task Force event:
• One misdemeanor arrest;
• Two fugitives arrested;
• 12 illegal aliens apprehended;
• Four drug seizures (1 gram heroin, 176 grams cocaine, 2 ounces marijuana, and 2 grams THC oil);
• 17 firearms seized that were utilized in criminal activity (two stolen);
• $57,992 in cash seized;
• Six vehicles seized; and
• One stolen vehicle recovered
Investigations of the crimes led the task force to Houston where they executed search and arrests warrants leading to firearms, more drugs and three felony arrests for those directly responsible for smuggling crimes in the area.
Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd, who founded the task force, said it was a success.
“The task force is sending a clear message that this criminal activity will not be tolerated in our member counties,” he said.
“The task force was a huge success because of the force multipliers,” Srubar said. ”There were over a dozen agencies coming together to interdict the evil and poison that is coming from our southern border. I would like to thank the Governor’s Office for their support in grant funding to make operations like this possible.”
Among the participating agencies were the sheriff’s offices of Brooks, Refugio, Goliad, Gonzales, Waller, Jackson and Wharton counties, Kleberg County Attorney’s Office Task Force, Texas DPS, police departments from Nixon, Ganado, Yoakum, El Campo and Edna, Texas Department of Public Safety Aviation (Houston), Harris County Constable Precinct 5, U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Texas (Houston), U.S. Border Patrol (Corpus Christi) and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Wharton Police Department
The Wharton Police Department was able to conduct 298 traffic stops (all on U.S. 59 between the Wharton Regional Airport to FM 1161).
Those stops yielded 23 pounds of cocaine (roughly 10.45 kilos), 10 pounds of methamphetamine, and 16 pounds of marijuana.
Seizures were filed against three vehicles along with $24,560 in cash.
The task force comprised of the 100th District Attorney’s Office, and the sheriff’s offices of Carson, Fayette, Kendall, Guadalupe and Kerr counties, was reportedly involved in one pursuit.
