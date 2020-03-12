The following are cancellations and/or schedule changes in Wharton County related to the coronavirus. This page will be updated as more information is made available.
WCJC extends Spring Break
Wharton County Junior College is canceling classes/extending spring break through March 22. All college activities and dorms are closed through March 21.
KC Barbecue Dinner March 15 Canceled
The Knights of Columbus received word from their area commander to cancel the March 15 barbecue chicken dinner. No tickets were pre-sold for the drive-through only event. It has not been rescheduled.
Jackson County Master Gardener Association Plant Sale
To protect the public health in this time of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Jackson County Master Gardener Association has regretfully canceled its Spring Plant Sale scheduled for March 21 at the County Service auditorium in Edna. No information on rescheduling is available.
CHANGES
Houston Rodeo moves fowl competitions to WCYF
The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is moving its broiler and turkey competition to the Wharton County Youth Fairgrounds this Saturday. Poultry will start checking in at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
