After nearly 10 months on the lam, a Wharton man on Texas’ Most Wanted has been captured by law enforcement.

Columbus Eric Johnson was captured by a combination of U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Rosenberg Police Department officers and Department of Public Safety Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Sept. 8.

