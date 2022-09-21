After nearly 10 months on the lam, a Wharton man on Texas’ Most Wanted has been captured by law enforcement.
Columbus Eric Johnson was captured by a combination of U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, Rosenberg Police Department officers and Department of Public Safety Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Center on Sept. 8.
Warrants had been issued for Johnson’s arrest for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Wharton County in March 2022, following a warrant issued in January 2022 by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for a parole violation.
He was initially convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1982, an 11-year-old girl his victim. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years.
Then he was convicted of murder in 1992 and received a life sentence before being released on parole in 2013, according to DPS reports.
Despite help being sought in Johnson’s arrest, no tips were made that warranted a reward from Crime-stoppers.
Wharton County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment as of press time.
Two others on the Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list from San Antonio and Freestone were captured.
Steven Ray Powers was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Georgia.
Powers has been sought by law enforcement since May 2022 when the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and one count of failure to appear.
Raynaldo Farias Tijerina was arrested in Fort Stockton by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Tijerina, affiliated with the Tango Blast gang, had been wanted since October 2021 when the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued a pair of warrants for his arrest for invasive visual recording and possession of child pornography.
