The El Campo ISD school board will welcome new members, both familiar faces to the district, at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Following the May 1 ECISD election, the school board will be reorganized and the new trustees sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Retired El Campo Middle School teacher Kathy Meek Smith was elected as the school district’s newest position 1 trustee after defeating the incumbent, former board secretary Greg Anderson, in the local election.
Former trustee Dennis Rawlings, position 2, did not file for re-election. Instead, now trustee Rich DuBroc ran unopposed for the spot, winning the post on May 1. Board President James Russell, position 4 and trustee David Vallejo, position 3, were unopposed on the ballot. All three will be sworn in Tuesday.
The election votes were canvassed and the election certified at a special board meeting held on May 11.
Trustees will consider changes to the current DEC local policy that governs ECISD employee discretionary leave. The revisions, if approved, would allow teachers more freedom on when they can use discretionary leave days.
The current DEC local policy on teacher leave limits the days teachers are allowed to use their discretionary days while Texas education code dictates non-discretionary leave. ECISD teachers are not allowed to use a discretionary day, which is paid leave, on specific “blackout days” throughout the year, which include the day before or after a holiday or the day of students’ state assessments.
Discretionary leave and non-discretionary leave have different rules as far as reasons why they can be used. For discretionary leave, the choice of why the day can be used is up to the teacher. Non-discretionary days can only be used for specific reasons, such as illness or a death in the family.
Administrators first brought up the current policy on discretionary leave at the July, 2020 board meeting due to questions from employees and again in October, 2020. No action was taken on the policy at either meeting.
Several ECISD students will be recognized at the meeting, including the El Campo High School 2021 Valedictorian, Sarah Pavlas, and Salutatorian, Manna Treviño. Students qualifying for state competitions in UIL Congress, Skills USA, FFA and more will also be honored for their achievements at the meeting.
Other meeting highlights include:
• Under the consent agenda, the board will consider a contract between the district and behavioral health and disabilities services provider Texana Center.
• As part of the consent agenda, which is voted on as one item by the board, trustees will consider heating ventilation and air conditioning systems at four campus facilities for a total cost of $362,310.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 in the ECHS Seminar Room, 600 W. Norris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.