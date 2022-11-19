Emergency 9-1-1 lines are being disrupted at the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, prompting concern and arrests.
A conduit for police, fire and EMS response to people in need of assistance, callers generally dial those three numbers when they desperately need help. At least until now, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said.
“To be honest, until the year 2022, I personally do not remember a time where this charge (making a silent or abusive 9-1-1 call) was applied,” he told the Leader News.
Four people have been arrested for inappropriate 9-1-1 calls to Wharton County dispatchers since late October, several more were reported during the summer.
The El Campo Police Department dispatchers also have to cope with abusive callers on the 9-1-1 line. “It is an ongoing problem. The abusive 9-1-1 calls are few and far between in the grand scheme of all 9-1-1 calls. When we do have something that falls into the abusive category our officers will make every effort to locate the individual or individuals and make arrests when necessary,” El Campo PD Assistant Chief Jennifer Mican said.
The sheriff’s department and ECPD each have two dispatchers answering calls from the routine to the dedicated 9-1-1 lines each shift.
“An average day - dispatch can receive 12 to 15 (9-1-1) calls a day. Not all 9-1-1 calls are major emergencies. We do get the occasional child playing on the phone which we use as a time to educate,” Srubar said.
ECPD handles the accidental calls similarly. Both departments understand, officials said, that innocent mistakes sometime happen and that, when you think you need the service, it is okay to call.
“A member of the public can rest assured that it is okay to call 9-1-1 if they feel they have an emergency,” Srubar said.
It’s deliberate and/or inebriated repetitive dialing that can lead to a Class B misdemeanor charge. If convicted, a person guilty of a making a silent or abusive call to 9-1-1 can face up to 180 days in state jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Before a person is charged with a crime, the sheriff said, their concern is listened to, deemed not an emergency and they are instructed to stop calling. Only when the calls from the abusive caller continue are charges sought.
“I do not want anyone to ever question calling for help,” Srubar said.
The rule of thumb is to call if you feel in immediate jeopardy health or safety wise; or do so to assist others be it a wreck, injury, fire or criminal action.
In the two most recent cases where the sheriff’s department sought charges for 9-1-1 dialers, calls or were made repeatedly, in one case 19 times by a single individual in a single day.
In another “An individual called 9-1-1 and demanded that the WCSO bring him gas (to just outside Wharton),” Srubar said.
Calling three more times, the driver told dispatchers “if everyone pitches in 50 cents, than I would have enough gas,” Srubar said, adding the man later threatened to call an attorney.
Between WCSO, El Campo and Wharton PDs there are only six 9-1-1 dispatchers on any given shift. If one system is overloaded, calls can be transferred between the three sites and other locations if needed.
“You will not generally get a busy signal on 9-1-1. Even if all lines are tied up the phone call will be re-routed to another agency,” Mican said.
Re-routing is rare but happens.
An example, Srubar said. “We will receive more than a dozen 9-1-1 calls at the same time, when a major crash occurs. Which is not necessarily a bad thing. We want to make sure we get the necessary information on major incidents so we can respond accordingly.”
