Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
November Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Robert Gutierrez Sr., 34, of 1510 Barfield in Wharton for two counts of evading with a vehicle (Sept. 10 as well as May 23, 2018) and a single count of possession of a controlled substance on May 23, 2018. He stands accused of fleeing from Wharton police as well as having less than a gram of methamphetamine.
Gutierrez has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on Feb. 16, 2006 in Fort Bend County and evading arrest with a vehicle on Jan. 6, 2011 and June 3, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Ruby Nell Bryant Hardway, 50, of 2427 CR 257 in Egypt for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions between June 17 and 24. He allegedly stole from a grocery store on three separate occasions.
Hardway has two prior misdemeanor convictions for theft in Victoria County.
• Lawrence Herald, 74, of 1310 Thrift in El Campo for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and money laundering on Sept. 5. He allegedly had more than 200 grams of hydrocodone and more than 400 grams of carisoprodol within 1,000 feet of the El Campo Housing Authority, 1303 Delta in El Campo.
Herald also stands accused having more than $2,500 in cash from drug trafficking.
Herald has two prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance – on April 26, 1994 in Fort Bend County and Oct. 26, 1995 in Wharton County.
• Bradley Thomas Hilton, 48, of 601 Bell in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on June 13. He allegedly broke into a home with the intent to commit an assault.
• John Andrew Jackson, 37, of 240 Jackson in Wharton for retaliation on Aug. 16, 2019. He allegedly threatened the children of a Wharton police officer.
• Key Shawn Johnson, 23, of 710 Koehl in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle on Sept. 24.
• Davonte Dupree Jones, 21, of 414 N. Liberty in El Campo for family violence with a deadly weapon and family violence with a previous conviction on Aug. 28. He allegedly punched and kicked a woman on that day threatening her with a blade.
Jones has a history of violence against family members.
• Patricia Ann Kennedy, 58, of 920 Center in Wharton for retaliation on Aug. 29. She allegedly threatened to harm a woman who had reported a crime.
• Kandilyn Janae Lathon, 28, of 800 Ave. F in Bay City for retaliation on Aug. 8. She allegedly destroyed the tires on the vehicle of a woman who had reported a crime.
Lathon has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on May 1, 2012 in Harris County.
• Elia Lopez, 32, of 234 Candy in El Campo for accident involving serious bodily injury on Sept. 6. She allegedly fled the scene of a wreck where a man was seriously harmed.
