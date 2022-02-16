Sheriff Shannon Srubar gave Wharton County commissioners an update on the training and emergency operations center being constructed during Monday’s session along with concerns over dumped dogs.
“They poured the concrete slab on Friday. I just wanted to take time to thank commissioner (Richard) Zahn and (Wharton Drainage Supervisor) Rusty Graves as far as some of the dirt work they’ve done, right at 80 loads of dirt and getting that smoothed out and packed and getting it to pass inspection,” he said.
He also addressed concerns about dogs being dumped in the county.
“We actually met this past Wednesday with several animal rescues along with animal control from different jurisdictions in the county. And just as a whole, we’re going try to start working together to be able to solve some of those issues,” he said.
Last year, the sheriff’s office answered nearly 27,000 calls for service, of which 871 were related to loose livestock and 515 to other animal calls including animal bite, animal complaints, animal cruelty and the like.
“That’s huge, enormous,” he said. “I wouldn’t say doubled, but the annual calls have significantly increased in years in the past. So again, we’re going to rely on animal rescues to come together, we’re going to try to figure out a solution.
Emergency Management Position
Even though Andy Kirkland is retiring as Wharton County’s emergency management coordinator at the end of February, commissioners unanimously approved naming him a volunteer deputy in the department effective March 1.
The move allows Kirkland to communicate with state and federal officials and also covers him with worker’s compensation should he be injured while performing his duties.
Chief WCSO deputy Russell McDougall takes over the service with Debbie Cenko remaining as a deputy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.