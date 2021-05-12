Twenty-seven El Campo High School seniors finished their grade school career with top marks, earning the title of “honor graduate” when they receive their diplomas on May 21.
Ending the year with the top GPA of her class, Sarah Pavlas is Valedictorian. The number two spot of Salutatorian goes to Manna Treviño.
The last school year was different from previous years in many ways, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many students managed to shine academically in spite of the obstacles.
“Although I enjoyed the slower pace, it was definitely difficult to get used to at first, especially with setting my own schedule,” Pavlas said.
Classes were held via online platforms after schools shut down in 2020. After the current school year began in August, remote learning was still offered at El Campo ISD, which presented unique opportunities, as well as challenges, for students.
“I could work during my free time and create my own schedule, which was useful as a debate and theatre kid ... but also harder because there wasn’t always a teacher there to explain concepts,” Treviño said.
Pavlas finished with a 5.734 GPA, and will be attending the University of Texas in Austin with a major in computer science. After college, she aims to work in cybersecurity and her dream is to work at NASA. Her parents are Jennifer and Kevin Pavlas.
“I was very excited when I found out I was Valedictorian,” Pavlas said. “It felt so rewarding after all the hard work these past few years.”
At ECHS, Pavlas is a member of National Honor Society (NHS), Anchor Club, WIT, Power Set, Texas Association Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and Interact Club. She received the Academic Excellence Award every year and participated in UIL, placing first in district-regional qualifier for number sense individual and team 2021, first in district-regional qualifier for computer science team 2021, first in district-regional qualifier for science team 2021, first in district-regional qualifier for calculator applications team second in district-regional qualifier for computer science individual 2021, second in district-regional qualifier for science individual 2021, second in district for mathematics team 2018, second in district-regional qualifier for calculator applications individual 2018, second in district for calculator applications team 2021, fourth in district for calculator applications team 2019 and fourth in district for calculator applications individual 2021.
Earning a 5.706 GPA, Treviño will attend Rice University in Houston, majoring in biochemistry. She wants to pursue a career in environmental or biosciences law, combining her love of science and public speaking. Her parents are Dolores and Manuel Treviño.
“Ever since I heard that the top two in the class got to give speeches, I wanted to be a part of that and made it a point to keep my GPA up,” Treviño said.
Treviño earned the National Hispanic Merit Scholar award, National Speech and Debate Academic All American Award, National Speech and Debate Degree of Superior Distinction, Best All-Around Junior Girl, the Duke TIP Medal, NSDA Academic All-American Award, Rising STAR Award, Rotary Youth Leadership award, Lincoln-Douglas Debater of the Year Award and the ECHS Academic Excellence Award for ninth through 11th grade. She served as President and Secretary of STARS Club, Girl Scouts troop founder and volunteer leader, Joy Club volunteer leader, El Campo Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, Bible Truth Church Sunday School leader and founder of the Technology Student Association. She is a member of Interact Club, NHS, Spanish Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and UIL Speech and Debate Honor Crew. She participated in multiple school plays, and competed in UIL contests, earning the titles of state qualifier Congressional Debate 2018-2021, district champion and state qualifier CX Debate 2020-2021, One-Act All-Star Cast 2018-2020, One-Act Bi-District/District Advancing Play 2017-2020, district champion Lincoln-Douglas Debate 2018-2019, region champion Congressional Debate 2019-2020 and second in region Congressional Debate 2020-2021. She was also a national qualifier NSDA Congress 2020-2021, national qualifier and district CX champion NSDA 2020-2021 and earned first place Extemporaneous Speaking for the Technology Student Association 2019-2020.
The number three spot belongs to Megan Foegelle who finished with a 5.511 GPA. She wants to attend UT for psychology and hopes to pursue a career in the criminal or forensic psychology field. Her parents are Wade and Jenifer Foegelle.
Foegelle is a member of Anchor Club, Interact Club, NHS and WIT. She is a Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader and earned the Academic Excellence award all four years at ECHS. She is a varsity cheerleader, co-captain of the cheer team and made Academic All State in 2021, All State in 2019-2021, Cheer Legacy Team in 2021, All American in 2018-2020 and All Star Team in 2020. At UIL, she placed first for calculator team in 2018, fifth for spirit state team in 2018 and sixth in UIL calculator individual in 2018.
Kendal Klatt earned the fourth spot with a 5.497 GPA, and she plans to attend Texas A&M University in College Station for animal science. She wants to be a vet when she finishes college. Her parents are Dwayne and Amanda Klatt.
Allyson Rioux also earned the fourth spot with a 5.497 GPA. Rioux will attend UT for nursing. She eventually hopes to become a Physician’s Assistant. Her parents are Keith and Janet Rioux.
The number six spot belongs to Austin Michael Viktorin who earned a 5.495 GPA and will attend UT in the fall. He is pursuing a degree in unspecified business and one day wants to work as a mergers and acquisitions lawyer. His parents are Trey and Charlene Viktorin.
Riley Rén Respondek ended with a 5.480 GPA, grabbing the number seven spot. She’ll be attending Wharton County Junior College for Fine Arts and English and is deciding between a career in video game design or costume design. Todd and Holly Respondek are her parents.
Number eight is Kennedy Klatt who finished with a 5.453 GPA, and she’ll be attending TAMU for biomedical sciences, pre-med track, and wants to be a doctor once she graduates. Her parents are Dwayne and Amanda Klatt.
Gage Garner ranked number nine in his class with a 5.439 GPA. He will attend TAMU for biomedical engineering and hopes to work in medicine one day. His parents are Kelly and Wendy Garner.
Earning the number 10 spot, Julia Foegelle holds a 5.415 GPA, and plans to attend UT with a major in kinesiology, applied movement science. After college, she wants to become a physical therapist. Wade and Jenifer Foegelle are her parents.
Georgia Priesmeyer finished number 11, earning a 5.398 GPA. She will be attending UT for biology. Her parents are Nicole and James Priesmeyer.
With a 5.373 GPA, Jessica Mejia will graduate number 12 in her class. She plans to attend WCJC for liberal arts general studies. Her parents are Maria and Manuel Mejia.
Number 13 is Makensie Till who earned a 5.337 GPA and wants to attend TAMU for poultry science. Kevin and Tammy Till are her parents.
Ava Hulsey placed 14 in her class with a 5.326 GPA. She wants to attend UT for kinesiology, health promotion and behavioral science. Patrick and Lisa Johnson are her parents.
Hope Tomlinson ended high school number 15 with a final GPA of 5.326. With a major in computer science, she plans to attend TAMU. Marshal and Carol Tomlinson are her parents.
The number 16 spot belongs to Allison Bena who earned a 5.292 GPA. She aims to attend TAMU for allied health/nursing. Her parents are Bryant and Cindi Bena.
Finishing number 17 is Vaun Shaffer who has a GPA of 5.260. He wants to attend WCJC before eventually transferring to a four-year university. Liza and Dave Shaffer are his parents.
Lauren Drabek is number 18, ending high school with a 5.234 GPA. She’ll go to UT in the fall for exercise science, sports medicine and rehabilitation. Her parents are Eddie and Tiffany Drabek.
In the number 19 spot is Jackson Eugene David, finishing with a 5.221 GPA. David wants to attend TAMU for biomedical engineering. His parents are Wade and Kristi David.
Loralee Fitts finished number 20 and will graduate with a 5.217 GPA. She plans to attend TAMU for business finance. Her parents are Nicole and Josh Fitts.
Number 21 is Ismael Brito who earned a 5.205 GPA and wants to attend WCJC for general studies. Jose and Magdalena Brito are his parents.
Kayla Bolfing earned the number 22 spot with a 5.195 GPA. She’ll be attending WCJC for general studies in the fall. Steve and Gloria Bolfing are her parents.
Finishing in the 23 spot is Breanna Perez who has a 5.173 GPA. She wants to attend WCJC for accounting, and her parents are Adela and Tino Perez.
The number 24 spot went to Ethan Mouser who finished with a GPA of 5.157. He wants to attend UT for accounting. Daniel and Alicia Mouser are his parents.
With a final 5.129 GPA, Cullen Braden earned spot 25. He wants to attend TAMU for biology, and his parents are Cory and Tracy Braden.
Madison Rose earned the 26 spot with her final GPA of 5.124. She will attend TAMU in the fall for agribusiness, and her parents are Karen Rose and the late David Rose.
Number 27, Kayleigh Gardner, finished with a 5.106 GPA. She wants to attend Texas Lutheran University of Seguin for nursing. Her parents are James Gardner and Brenda Socha.
