With Addison Lincecum’s retirement, the role of El Campo postmaster was assigned to Walter W. Harriss in October 1948.
Harriss, born Oct. 11, 1889, came to work at the El Campo post office in 1917 under Edward L. Correll; serving under three postmasters. Harriss would serve as postmaster until his death Oct. 14, 1956 after 37 years of postal service.
His goal as postmaster was to bring better working conditions to the 1938 post office which needed more space and air-conditioning by 1953 with growth of El Campo.
His many letters to address these issues are interesting.
The 1950s were most progressive with a “Leave It To Beaver” lifestyle and attitude decade. Lincecum set the attitude for how a post office should operate and under what conditions. Air-conditioning was at that point common for cooling in the South.
A letter to Assistant Postmaster General in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19, 1949 asks for air-conditioning to be installed to allow employees relief from high temperatures.
A reply came 10 months later from the Postmaster General on Aug. 24, 1950: “General Service Admin will investigate and further advise.”
To Assistant Postmaster General on March 21, 1951: “...Need to have basement remodeled to create more work space; coal/fuel room [16’x28’] wall could be removed to solve space need (as natural gas used for boiler space never used); have elevator installed from first floor to basement to shorten time and energy to process mail; add wing to existing building for installation of 200 plus patron boxes.
“Termite damage reported July 1949 and August 1949 – so far nothing has been done. Damage is under front steps and we cannot get to damage which is ruining front entrance woodwork.
“Please give us relief if possible.
“W.W. Harris postmaster”
Reply April 10, 1951 from Postmaster General: “... more boxes are not available at this time; consideration for a/c on file; no elevator, perhaps we can install a conveyor....”
May 12, 1953 to Assistant Postmaster General: “I object to installation of the airways to basement for ventilation as they will not deliver cooler air; they will leak when raining; they are more costly to install versus air-conditioning.
“Without an elevator, workers must travel 42 feet from delivery room, down hall and descend stairs to workroom then return upstairs down hall for rural carriers to proceed on their route and postal boxes be attended, a much waste of time and energy in conditions now in our building.
“It is my duty to report these failings to your attention. If I am wrong, then just tell me to ‘jump in the lake.’
“We can give better service to our patrons and increase revenue under better working conditions. Please accept this letter in the spirit in which it is written for the good of the service.
“Receipts for our post office (in) 1938 $17,000, (in) 1953 $89,822.55 and still have the same floor space as in 1938. My requests began in 1949 and four years later have not been resolved.
“W.W. Harris postmaster”
El Campo Post Office stats: for 1954 receipts $101,000, an almost 500 percent increase since 1938; In 1938, 13 employees and, in 1954, 23 employees including rural and city carriers.
On May 7, 1953, Harris requests to extend building to Mansfield Street, but does not receive a reply. (No more correspondence is on file until 1957 with W.C. Anthis as acting postmaster following Harriss’ death.)
It will take another decade for any results on the effort to increase the size of the post office and correct working conditions.
July 5, 1958 To Regional Engineer Dallas: “...while it is not our job to dictate what should be done to planning, we would like to offer a sensible solution for more space ... enough ground in back to extend building 40’-50’; loading dock in back would allow city and rural carriers to use new space ... increase toilet facilities that would eliminate need for elevator and building to have air-conditioning on one level ... trucks and HPO load and unload at dock without causing traffic interference ... city promised to give back land for street and pave street when need presented...
“W.G. Anthis postmaster
Nov. 14, 1958 to: W.C. Anthis, postmaster; L.J. Smitzes, city manager; and C.F. McCann, mayor. From: A.M. Andersen, city attorney (abridged/edited): “Council inclined Alamo Street through Alamo Plaza [sp] superfluous and does not fit traffic pattern ... best interest to public is (to) close street ... transfer tract to government for use to extend post office....”
Time marches on and eventually all the t’s are crossed, and i’s are dotted.
No correspondence was found until 1960 when Postmaster Anthis writes to the regional real estate manager in Dallas “...give final go-ahead for U.S. government to accept the back 50 feet offered by City of El Campo in a Quit-Claim deed while City still in favor of doing so. Considerable correspondence has taken place over these past few years, but nothing done that I know of ....
W.G. Anthis postmaster
